DevOpser Launches Fairytale Genie: A Whimsical, Magical Bedtime Activity for Parents and Kids

Your new bedtime ritual starts here -> fairytalegenie.com

HARISH, Israel, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DevOpser has launched Fairytale Genie, an application hosted and developed on the DevOpser platform.

Every parent of young kids knows “the witching hour.” That stretch of time after dinner but before bed when your kid is simultaneously the most tired, the most wired, and the least interested in actually going to sleep. Getting little ones to settle down often feels like its own epic quest—and after a long day, most parents just want bedtime to feel calm, easy, and maybe even a little bit magical.

That’s where Fairytale Genie comes in. This new interactive storytelling app helps turn the nightly bedtime struggle into a cozy ritual that’s fun for kids and doable for parents. Instead of reading the same story for the hundredth time (and watching your child lose interest), Fairytale Genie keeps things fresh with a brand-new fairytale every single night.

A New Story, Every Night

Kids get bored quickly—it’s part of their magic. But Fairytale Genie was designed to keep storytime engaging by letting them play an active role. Using 76 classic fairytale arcs as its foundation, the app spins unique adventures based on your child’s choices:

Create a custom animal avatar — new outfits, hair, and details each night.

— new outfits, hair, and details each night. Add up to five elements — unicorns, dragons, helicopters, lava, fairies… anything goes.

— unicorns, dragons, helicopters, lava, fairies… anything goes. Put themselves (and friends or family) right into the story as characters.

Made by a Parent, for Parents

“I vibe-coded Fairytale Genie for my own 4- and 6-year-old children. They wanted new stories every night, and I didn’t always have the creativity to come up with fun adventures at the end of the day. With Fairytale Genie, bedtime has become a ritual they love—choosing their character, picking up to five elements, and settling in. The result is always a delightful, age-appropriate story. The app has been working like a charm every night. It’s turned into a sweet tradition. Anyone can now vibe-code their own AI application on the DevOpser platform using the AI coding agent of their choice,” said Liat Hoffman, creator of Fairytale Genie and DevOpser Founder.

Try It Free Tonight

Parents can try Fairytale Genie with no commitment. The first story is completely free—just sign up at fairytalegenie.com.

Media contact:

Liat Hofman

DevOpser Founder

info@devopser.io

X: @liathoffman

X: @betterdevops

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0c1694f-e371-4370-8e5b-abfffc58f66a