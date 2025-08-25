Dida Inc. (02559.HK) Announced 2025 Interim Results, RMB 135.8 Million Adjusted Net Profit

HONG KONG, Aug 25, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Dida Inc. (“Dida” or the “Company”, Stock Code: 02559.HK), a leading technology-driven mobility platform, announced the audited consolidated annual results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights:

– Revenue was RMB 286.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to RMB 404.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

– Gross profit was RMB191.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025,compared to RMB 296.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

– Net profit was RMB134.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025,compared to RMB 947.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

– Adjusted net profit (non-IFRS measure) increased by 4.7% from RMB129.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to RMB135.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Operation Highlights:

– Gross transaction value amounted to RMB 2,608 million and total number of orders reached 43.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

– Registered users reached over 395 million as of June 30, 2025.

– Certified private car owners reached 19.9 million.

– During the first half of 2025, the order volume for our station-based carpooling model increased month by month.

Business Outlook

Carpooling marketplace business

Riders on our carpooling platform can access low-cost mobility options and enjoy quality experience. Private car owners can save money on gas and tolls by sharing traveling expenseswith riders. Carpooling also brings about numerous societal benefits, such as reducing carbon emissions and mitigating traffic congestion.

We believe the primary reason riders choose carpooling is its pricing, while the pain point for car owners is the cost of detours. This year, we continue to focus on optimizing our station-based carpooling model to further reduce detour distances for car owners and fares for riders. During the first half of 2025, the order volume for our station-based carpooling model increased month by month. It is also noteworthy that carpooling travel has distinct route specific characteristics. Unlike ride-hailing service, there is a potential semi-acquaintance relationship between drivers and riders. In the first half of this year, we experimented with enhancing these semi-acquaintance interactions between drivers and riders and achieved positive results.

We believe that compared to the current door-to-door pickup model, It is more reasonable for private car owners to pick up passengers with no or minimum detour, while accept riders to pay at a discounted fare. Unlike the transactional nature of ride-hailing services, drivers and riders in carpooling lead to a more equal interaction. They may come from similar social,economic, or geographical backgrounds. In the future, we will continue to explore the unique characteristics of our business to provide users with an affordable, efficient and equitable ride-sharing experience.

We will continue to enhance the user experience on our platform. In the second half of the year, we plan to work with ride-hailing platforms to address the needs of those carpooling riders who are not able to find matching private car owners and other on-demand travel needs. We believe this will enhance our platform’s ecosystem and service offerings.

Additionally, our platform has attracted nearly 20 million private car owners. This year,we intend to collaborate with partners to provide private car owners with more aftermarket service offerings such as repair and maintenance, financing, insurance and used car trading.

Taxi business

In selected cities where we have already entered into strategic cooperation agreements, we continue to engage with all relevant stakeholders, including local authorities, taxi industry associations, taxi companies, and taxi drivers to implement dynamic pricing solutions.

For the full announcement of Dida for the six months ended June 30, 2025, please visit:

https://manager.wisdomir.com/files/594/2025/0822/20250822203001_23855082_en.pdf

About Dida Inc.

Dida Inc. (“Dida” or the “Company”, Stock Code: 02559.HK) is a leading technology-driven mobility platform in China. The Company creates more transit capacity with less environmental impact by providing carpooling marketplace services to pair up riders with private car owners if they are heading in similar directions at compatible times. It also provides smart taxi services, aiming to improve the efficacy and efficiency of relevant stakeholders in the taxi industry in China. Dida makes the mobility ecosystem greener and more efficient, and each trip experience warm and enjoyable.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the business outlook, forecast business plans and growth strategies of the Company. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are stated herein on the basis of the outlook at the time of this press release. They are based on certain expectations, assumptions and premises, some of which are subjective or beyond the control. These forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and may not be realized in future. Underlying the forward-looking statements is a large number of risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these risks and uncertainties is included in the other public disclosure documents on the corporate website.

