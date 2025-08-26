Elauwit Connection Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Independent audit and SOC 2 Type 2 certify sensitive customer data is safe and secure

Columbia, South Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – August 6, 2025) – Elauwit Connection Inc., a national managed services provider for multifamily and student housing markets, is pleased to announce that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, which validates that it can be entrusted with keeping sensitive customer data safe and secure.

“As a SOC 2 Type 2-certified provider, Elauwit is dedicated to providing the most secure service environments possible for all of our customers, including property owners, managers and residents served on our comprehensive community networks,” said Elauwit CEO Barry Rubens. “Our users can be confident we’re doing the right things to keep their information safe and secure at all times.”

Achieving this impressive cybersecurity compliance framework comes on the heels of Elauwit completing the SOC 2 Type 1 certification last year.

The certification process, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, is a cybersecurity compliance framework that ensures all third-party services providers process and store client data in the most secure ways possible.

According to the AICPA, to become SOC-2 certified, entities must uphold the highest standards for data security in the areas of processing integrity, confidentiality, availability, privacy and security.

The SOC 2 Type 1 report certifies that organizations adhere to these standards at a specific time, verifying that its controls and security systems are designed effectively and are comprehensive.

The SOC 2 Type 2 report takes this a step further – certifying the effectiveness of an organization’s internal controls over a longer period of time. For its certification, Elauwit’s systems were observed over a period of six months.

“While our speed, uptime and future proofing statistics are the metrics customers often focus on first, safety and security are critical to providing the best service to our users,” Rubens said. “SOC 2 Type 2 certification enhances our public commitment to that and so much more as we continue to enhance our platform to provide the most complete and convenient total solution in the multi-family and student residential market.”

About Elauwit

Elauwit Connection is a national managed services provider delivering turnkey internet and connectivity solutions for multifamily and student housing communities. With a focus on service quality, reliability, and revenue generation, Elauwit enables real estate owners’ delivery of premium connectivity as a competitive advantage.

For more information on Elauwit Connection, visit elauwit.com.

