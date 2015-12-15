Flexera Launches New Unified SaaS Management Solution to Improve Visibility for Shadow AI and Rein in Growing Costs for SaaS Applications

Next-Generation Solution Unifies Flexera and Snow for Unmatched Control and a Holistic View of the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Ecosystem

ITASCA, Ill., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flexera, the global leader in technology spend and risk intelligence, today announces the launch of Flexera One SaaS Management, delivering the industry’s most comprehensive approach to SaaS discovery, optimization and control. The next generation solution combines the strengths of both Flexera and Snow SaaS management applications, enabling organizations to effectively gain complete visibility over SaaS applications and AI tools, save costs and mitigate risks.

Organizations are increasingly navigating complex SaaS environments, often relying solely on financial discovery methods to manage their assets. However, this singular approach is insufficient for gaining a mature and complete view of their ecosystem. The latest challenge in SaaS is the rise in shadow AI, where many free AI applications go undetected and undiscovered. The Flexera 2025 State of ITAM Report shows that only 43% of respondents reported complete visibility across IT assets, down from 47% last year. This lack of a comprehensive view of a company’s ecosystem hinders cost optimization and increases the risk of shadow IT, SaaS sprawl and compliance violations, making a more complete discovery solution essential for holistic SaaS management.

“The rapid adoption of AI is reshaping the SaaS landscape, introducing new challenges like shadow AI,” said Brian Shannon, chief technology officer at Flexera. “Enterprises are struggling with SaaS sprawl, the demands for stricter oversight and governance in the age of AI. Our unified Flexera One SaaS Management solution addresses these shifting challenges, especially as businesses integrate AI more strategically. With this launch, we’re redefining advanced SaaS optimization and reinforcing our leadership in the SaaS management market.”

Improve visibility and control over SaaS landscape

Today, organizations require a complete and unified view of their SaaS ecosystem. Flexera One SaaS Management consolidates data on SaaS and AI application usage and spend into a single, integrated platform. With Flexera’s market-leading visibility, organizations can reduce unnecessary spending, rationalize overlapping tools, and monitor usage trends in real time.

New or enhanced features include:

The most complete discovery engine in market that utilizes a comprehensive range of discovery methods, including Browser and Financial Discovery, Agent, API, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and Single-Sign On (SSO), the solution ensures that all SaaS (including sanctioned and unsanctioned) and employee use of AI is broadly covered.

that utilizes a comprehensive range of discovery methods, including Browser and Financial Discovery, Agent, API, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and Single-Sign On (SSO), the solution ensures that all SaaS (including sanctioned and unsanctioned) and employee use of AI is broadly covered. Enhanced control over critical SaaS applications through robust enterprise-ready API integrations with key SaaS providers like Microsoft 365, Salesforce and ServiceNow, for a comprehensive analysis of license details, offering insights into previously unknown costs.

through robust enterprise-ready API integrations with key SaaS providers like Microsoft 365, Salesforce and ServiceNow, for a comprehensive analysis of license details, offering insights into previously unknown costs. Advanced insights that integrate usage intelligence, financial data and automated remediation to offer insights on underutilized licenses or features and downgrades app tiers based on actual usage.

that integrate usage intelligence, financial data and automated remediation to offer insights on underutilized licenses or features and downgrades app tiers based on actual usage. Enhanced security and governance that enables IT to enforce security policies, manage user access and maintain better control over an IT environment.

“Before Flexera, our SaaS management was fragmented and manual, making even routine tasks like audit preparation and license reconciliation extremely time-consuming and resource-intensive,” stated Clare Tonkin, Head of Software License Management at Thames Water. “Flexera has transformed our approach, providing near real-time visibility and a unified data model. This has eliminated blind spots, accelerated risk mitigation, and replaced guesswork with confidence, allowing us to move from reactive to proactive governance.”

Flexera’s continuous innovation in SaaS management will provide customers with essential technology to stay ahead of the evolving application landscape and increasingly decentralized software adoption. The creation of a unified platform further showcases Flexera’s commitment to continuous investment in the Snow portfolio, underscoring a dedication to enhancing support and providing comprehensive solutions for customers.

Flexera One SaaS Management is available today. For more information, visit https://www.flexera.com/products/flexera-one/saas-management

About Flexera

Flexera helps organizations understand and maximize the value of their technology, saving billions of dollars in wasted spend. Powered by the Flexera Technology Intelligence Platform, our award-winning IT asset management, FinOps and SaaS management solutions provide comprehensive visibility and actionable insights on an organization’s entire IT ecosystem. This intelligence enables IT, finance, procurement, FinOps and cloud teams to address skyrocketing costs, optimize spend, mitigate risk and identify opportunities to create positive business outcomes. More than 50,000 global organizations rely on Flexera and its Technopedia reference library, the largest repository of technology asset data. Learn more at flexera.com.

