Flexera Named a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms

Flexera recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

ITASCA, Ill., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flexera, the global leader in technology spend and risk intelligence, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms. We believe this recognition reflects Flexera’s strong vision and SaaS strategy, its global presence and its robust thought leadership in the SaaS Management market.

It is also the latest recognition from Gartner, as Flexera is the only vendor recognized in both the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms and the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Financial Management Tools. It’s our view that this continued recognition highlights Flexera’s advanced capabilities to help organizations control SaaS costs, manage shadow AI risks and reduce SaaS sprawl, while driving FinOps maturity through its integrated Flexera One platform.

“In today’s AI-first world, enterprises face unprecedented complexity in managing their technology ecosystems,” said Jim Ryan, CEO of Flexera. “Flexera is uniquely positioned to help them close the visibility gap and act with precision. Our new SaaS Management offering is part of our broader Flexera One platform. This isn’t just about SaaS management; it’s about delivering actionable, high-fidelity intelligence across hybrid IT to power AI, mitigate risk, and reduce spend. Our leadership in this category is built on the unmatched scale, depth, and trust in our data — and to us, our position in the latest Gartner report demonstrates our commitment to driving innovation where it matters most.”

According to the Flexera 2025 State of Cloud Report, 35% of organizations report increased SaaS waste year-over-year—underscoring the urgent need for visibility, governance, and cost control. Flexera One SaaS Management solution addresses these challenges by offering:

Comprehensive discovery engine : advanced discovery methods, such as Browser and Financial Discovery, Agent, API, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and Single-Sign On (SSO), ensure full visibility into all SaaS applications, including those unauthorized or hidden.

: advanced discovery methods, such as Browser and Financial Discovery, Agent, API, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and Single-Sign On (SSO), ensure full visibility into all SaaS applications, including those unauthorized or hidden. Advanced SaaS optimization : Sophisticated insights that combine usage intelligence and financial data help identify underutilized licenses or features and implement automated governance and controls to manage and eliminate unused or redundant SaaS subscriptions.

: Sophisticated insights that combine usage intelligence and financial data help identify underutilized licenses or features and implement automated governance and controls to manage and eliminate unused or redundant SaaS subscriptions. Integrated platform: Integration with IT asset management (ITAM) and FinOps processes within the Flexera One platform provides a unified view, supporting better decision-making and cost optimization across the entire IT ecosystem.

“As shadow AI and unsanctioned SaaS usage proliferate, organizations need visibility and control more than ever,” said Leigh Martin, senior director of product management at Flexera. “Flexera One SaaS Management is the result of extensive innovation and strategic effort, designed to uncover hidden risks, eliminate waste and align SaaS investments with business priorities to meet evolving market demands. We believe our position as a Leader in this Gartner Magic Quadrant reflects our strong SaaS strategy and dynamic solution that meets market demands.”

As ITAM, FinOps, and SaaS operations increasingly intersect, organizations need a holistic view across the entire environment. Flexera’s SaaS Management capabilities, embedded within the Flexera One platform, provide the foundation for FinOps maturity and the visibility necessary to manage risk across the entire software estate.

The evaluation of the 17 recognized vendors was based on criteria that analyzed each company’s Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

To talk to an expert about Flexera One SaaS Management, please visit: https://www.flexera.com/products/flexera-one/saas-management

A complimentary copy of the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms report is available here.

Follow Flexera

About Gartner Magic Quadrant Reports

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is the culmination of research in a specific market, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors. A Magic Quadrant offers a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is clear: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms, By Tom Cipolla, Dan Wilson, Lina Al Dana, 30 July 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Flexera Flexera helps organizations understand and maximize the value of their technology, saving billions of dollars in wasted spend. Powered by the Flexera Technology Intelligence Platform, our award-winning IT asset management, FinOps and SaaS management solutions provide comprehensive visibility and actionable insights on an organization’s entire IT ecosystem. This intelligence enables IT, finance, procurement, FinOps and cloud teams to address skyrocketing costs, optimize spend, mitigate risk and identify opportunities to create positive business outcomes. More than 50,000 global organizations rely on Flexera and its Technopedia reference library, the largest repository of technology asset data. Learn more at flexera.com.

For more information, contact:

publicrelations@flexera.com