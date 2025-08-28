GA-ASI Marks Another Aviation First with YFQ-42A CCA Flight Testing

SAN DIEGO, Aug 28, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – The YFQ-42A Collaborative Combat Aircraft, designed and developed by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), is now conducting flight testing in coordination with the U.S. Air Force. This historic achievement continues the company’s rapid creation of new, jet-powered uncrewed platforms chartered by the U.S. Air Force (USAF) to achieve air dominance while being designed for rapid production, in large quantities, at an affordable price.

“What a great moment for the U.S. Air Force and for GA-ASI,” said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. “It’s been our collaboration that enabled us to build and fly the YFQ-42A in just over a year. It’s an incredible achievement and I salute the Air Force for its vision and I salute our development team for delivering yet another historic first for our company.”

Read moreUltimate Guide: Everything You Need to Know About Industry 4.0

The YFQ-42A is GA-ASI’s newest uncrewed jet, focused on air-to-air semi-autonomous operation and based on the genus-species concept pioneered on the XQ-67A Off-Board Sensing Station (OBSS). Using state-of-the-art, model-based digital engineering, GA-ASI was able to accelerate its schedule while optimizing air dominance capabilities. YFQ-42’s autonomy core has been trained across more than five years of flight testing using GA-ASI’s jet-powered MQ-20 Avenger®, an aircraft no other company has. The integrated capabilities of a stealthy, air-to-air-focused uncrewed jet, combined with a learned AI autonomy core, provide warfighters with a definitive advantage in the future fight.

The GA-ASI program has focused on creating a high-rate production environment that enables USAF to reach its goal of producing more than 1,000 CCAs on an accelerated timeline. Ground testing for YFQ-42A began in May.

USAF selected GA-ASI in April 2024 to build and fly a fully production-representative Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA). In March, USAF designated the aircraft the YFQ-42A, with the “Y” indicating a production-representative aircraft (“Y” will be dropped upon entering production), “F” signifying a fighter aircraft, and “Q” denoting an uncrewed aircraft.

GA-ASI has developed more than two dozen different types of uncrewed aircraft and delivered more than 1,200 units to customers, building more than 100 aircraft per year at its 5 million-square-foot manufacturing facility in Poway, Calif. GA-ASI aircraft have amassed nearly 9 million total flight hours; more than 50 GA-ASI aircraft are aloft around the world every minute of every day.

Read moreHow Manufacturing Businesses Are Being Affected by the Robot Revolution

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., is the world’s foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging nearly 9 million flight hours, the Predator® line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper®, MQ-1C Gray Eagle®, MQ-20 Avenger®, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian®/SeaGuardian®. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike.

For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. registered in the United States and/or other countries.

Contact Information
GA-ASI Media Relations
asi-mediarelations@ga-asi.com
(858) 524-8101

SOURCE: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com

Related Stories

Trident’s DRC Pass Digital Identity System Recognized at Africa Singapore Business Forum as Model for International Collaboration

reAlpha Expands Homebuying Platform into Georgia, Activating Third State in National Realty Rollout

TechInnovation 2025 Returns with 3 Days of Game-Changing Innovation

CALB (3931.HK) Announces 2025 Interim Results

Poolbetx Token (PBX) – The World’s First Crypto i-Gaming Digital Chip

Shuangdeng Group Listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

You may have missed

Trident’s DRC Pass Digital Identity System Recognized at Africa Singapore Business Forum as Model for International Collaboration

reAlpha Expands Homebuying Platform into Georgia, Activating Third State in National Realty Rollout

GA-ASI Marks Another Aviation First with YFQ-42A CCA Flight Testing

TechInnovation 2025 Returns with 3 Days of Game-Changing Innovation

CALB (3931.HK) Announces 2025 Interim Results

error: Content is protected !!