Geotab Unveils Advanced Cold Chain Solution with New Hardware and Enhanced Software

New hardware and upgraded software features boost visibility and control for temperature-sensitive logistics, addressing major supply chain losses

Refrigerated Semi Trailer A truck driver adjusts the controls of a refrigerated semi-trailer, vital for maintaining the cold chain and ensuring perishable goods arrive fresh and safe.

SYDNEY, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In Australia, cold chain breakdowns are a major contributor to food loss. A 2020 government- and industry-sponsored study estimated that approximately 1.93 million tonnes of fruit and vegetables are lost in the cold chain each year – this amounts to roughly 25 % of total production. With an estimated 526 million tonnes of food lost globally each year with an estimated 7.6 million tonnes of food lost in Australia each year, due to ineffective refrigeration, improving visibility and control across temperature-controlled supply chains is more critical than ever.

Today, Geotab , a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, announced a major upgrade to its cold chain solution, introducing new hardware and enhanced software capabilities that provide businesses with greater visibility, control, and compliance assurance for temperature-sensitive shipments. These enhancements aim to support local industries, such as food producers and logistics operators, in maintaining product integrity and reducing waste across the supply chain.

Geotab’s enhanced cold chain solution addresses the growing market demand, driven by tighter regulations and rising customer expectations, for more comprehensive, user-friendly, and granular temperature monitoring. The relaunch includes the advanced IOX-COLD (in-cabin) and IOX-COLD RUGGED (IP67-rated for external mounting) devices. These units offer deeper, direct integration with major OEM refrigeration systems, simplifying installation, improving data accuracy, and reducing potential points of failure compared to multi-sensor setups.

Accompanying the new hardware are several upgrades within the MyGeotab platform that help streamline operations:

Near Real-Time Monitoring: Gain an up-to-the-minute view of cargo conditions for proactive decision-making.

Gain an up-to-the-minute view of cargo conditions for proactive decision-making. Multi-Zone Temperature Support: Ensure the integrity of multi-temperature loads with monitoring for each zone directly from the refrigeration unit – often eliminating the need for extra sensors.

Ensure the integrity of multi-temperature loads with monitoring for each zone directly from the refrigeration unit – often eliminating the need for extra sensors. Advanced Alerts & Remote Commands: Set custom temperature alerts and utilise remote command capabilities (for supported units) to take immediate corrective action.

Set custom temperature alerts and utilise remote command capabilities (for supported units) to take immediate corrective action. Dynamic Historical Data: Analyse past shipment performance through interactive graphs, grids, and maps to identify trends and optimise logistics.

Analyse past shipment performance through interactive graphs, grids, and maps to identify trends and optimise logistics. Improved Installation Process: An updated MyInstall tool streamlines the configuration and verification process.

“The impact of inadequate cold chain management is felt across industries, particularly in regions where long distances and climate extremes challenge food and pharmaceutical logistics,” said David Brown, AVP APAC at Geotab. “Our cold chain solution is built to give Asia Pacific businesses the visibility and assurance needed to protect temperature-sensitive goods, ensure compliance, and operate more sustainably. It’s about enabling smarter, data-driven decisions that improve outcomes at every stage.”

Geotab’s integrated hardware and software solution supports a range of industries to reduce spoilage risk, meet compliance requirements, safeguard brand reputation, and achieve greater peace of mind.

To know more about this, please visit https://www.geotab.com/au/cold-chain-management/ .

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, helping fleets boost their efficiency and management. We use advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing costs and driving efficiency. Supported by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 customers worldwide, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, mid-sized fleets, and the biggest public sector fleets globally, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorisations. Our open platform, network of excellent partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of ready-to-go third-party solutions for fleets. This year, we are celebrating 25 years of innovation. Find out more at www.geotab.com/au , and follow us on LinkedIn .

