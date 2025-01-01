Gigamon Visualyze Bootcamp 2025: Solving Hybrid Cloud Mysteries with Deep Observability and AI Insight

Global CISOs and industry experts explore how network-derived telemetry reveals hidden threats in an AI-powered hybrid cloud world

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gigamon, a leader in deep observability, today announced its annual Visualyze Bootcamp 2025 event, now in its sixth year, being held Sept. 9-11. This virtual conference, with more than 2,500 global attendees, brings cloud, security and networking professionals together for keynotes, rapid fire sessions, and technology demonstrations showcasing the convergence of hybrid cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and deep observability.

This year’s theme, Cyber Clue: Was It the Malware, in the Cloud, with the Exploit?, invites attendees to think like investigators and sharpen their ability to detect elusive threats and performance anomalies. Keynote sessions featuring Gigamon executives, industry analysts from 650 Group and EMA, and leading CISOs will explore the future of securing and managing hybrid cloud infrastructure. As today’s hybrid cloud environments become more complex, security and operations teams need better ways to connect the dots. According to the 2025 Gigamon Hybrid Cloud Security Survey of more than 1,000 Security and IT leaders, 55 percent said their tools are failing to detect modern threats, which is why real-time threat monitoring and visibility across all data in motion was ranked as their top priority.

“Visualyze Bootcamp is a unique opportunity for customers, partners, and innovators across our ecosystem to come together, share insights, and explore the next wave of cybersecurity solutions shaping our industry,” said Lisa Harrup Meuli, chief marketing officer at Gigamon. “Over three days, attendees will gain actionable insights, connect with industry experts, and get an exclusive look at breakthrough technology demonstrations, as together we define the next generation of hybrid cloud security and management powered by AI and deep observability.”

Addressing Today’s Threatscape: Deep Observability Changes the Game

By bringing together network-derived telemetry—packets, flows, and application metadata—with metric, event, log, and trace (MELT) data from security, observability, and cloud tools, the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline gives Security and IT teams the complete picture. It reveals what tools might otherwise miss: encrypted threats, lateral movement, expired certificates, weak ciphers, and performance bottlenecks.

Throughout the event, attendees will learn how deep observability, now enhanced with AI, helps uncover hidden threats and performance bottlenecks across hybrid cloud, delivering complete visibility across all data in motion, including AI workloads.

Featured keynote speakers at Visualyze Bootcamp include:

Shane Buckley , president and CEO, opens with a strategic look at the mysterious AI forces reshaping hybrid cloud and why the future belongs to the observant

, president and CEO, opens with a strategic look at the mysterious AI forces reshaping hybrid cloud and why the future belongs to the observant Michael Dickman , chief product and development officer, reveals the next evolution in deep observability and how AI is transforming how we detect and respond

, chief product and development officer, reveals the next evolution in deep observability and how AI is transforming how we detect and respond Chaim Mazal , chief security officer, moderates a candid customer panel featuring global CISOs and hybrid cloud leaders sharing real-world insights and lessons learned

, chief security officer, moderates a candid customer panel featuring global CISOs and hybrid cloud leaders sharing real-world insights and lessons learned Tim Jones , Public Sector CTO, examines how mandates like DOGE, FAR 2.0, and Zero Trust are driving change and how deep observability helps solve security and operational mysteries

, Public Sector CTO, examines how mandates like DOGE, FAR 2.0, and Zero Trust are driving change and how deep observability helps solve security and operational mysteries Alan Weckel and Chris DePuy , co-founders and analysts at 650 Group, dig into AI’s accelerating impact on network infrastructure and security, and what organizations must consider as AI demand reshapes how traffic is observed and managed

, co-founders and analysts at 650 Group, dig into AI’s accelerating impact on network infrastructure and security, and what organizations must consider as AI demand reshapes how traffic is observed and managed Chris Steffen, research director at EMA, breaks down the 2024 EMA Network Visibility Radar Report and what it takes to lead in the visibility space

Additional topics include IOT/OT security, post quantum cryptography, application metadata, AI traffic intelligence, compliance strategies, and Zero Trust implementation.

Registration and Sponsors

Registration for a complimentary three-day pass to Visualyze Bootcamp is open now. Attendees can earn CPE credits through Gigamon partner and Visualyze Bootcamp sponsor Carahsoft. Additional gold sponsors include Arrow, Cribl, Elastic, Endace, ExtraHop, Forescout, Guidepoint, Nutanix, and Optiv.

