Golf Superstore Uses Descartes Sellercloud™ to Unify Omnichannel Operations

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Chattanooga-based Golf Superstore is using Descartes Sellercloud™ integrated with its Lightspeed point-of-sale (POS) system to drive order and inventory management efficiencies by unifying operations across its brick-and-mortar store and multiple ecommerce channels. With a single platform to manage inventory, orders, fulfillment and product listings across all of its sales channels, Golf Superstore has enhanced productivity, improved inventory handling and eliminated overselling.

“We had outgrown the disjointed legacy technologies that we had in place and needed a platform that could scale with the business,” said Josh Williams, Operations Manager at Golf Superstore. “With Descartes Sellercloud, we’ve realized significant improvements. As inventory grows, we can now list new products to multiple channels directly from the solution, instead of building product catalogs in three different systems. This cuts out many manual steps and saves time. It also allows us to easily grade inventory to meet marketplace rules on product quality, track the precise quantity we have for each product grade, and locate specific grades at a bin level. Finally, reporting dramatically improved because the solution gives us a clear and consolidated picture of data across all channels in real-time, so we can easily maintain accurate and sufficient inventory levels.”

Descartes Sellercloud is an all-in-one ecommerce operations platform that helps small and mid-market retailers, distributors and wholesalers with omnichannel ecommerce operations centralize the management of their catalog, inventory, orders, purchasing, fulfillment and shipping. With 350+ integrations to marketplaces (including Amazon, Walmart, Shopify, WooCommerce and Tik Tok), shopping carts, shipping partners, third party logistics providers, payment gateways and vendors, the solution provides a comprehensive ecommerce ecosystem that companies can easily leverage to expand operations as they grow.

“We’re pleased our solution is helping Golf Superstore expand its business on existing and new sales channels,” said Mikel Richardson, General Manager, Ecommerce at Descartes. “For sellers, the ability to centralize all product information, including SKU descriptions, images, prices and more, can make it significantly easier and faster to list and maintain products across preferred sales channels. Companies can avoid time-consuming, manual listing updates and, at the same time, simplify listing compliance with marketplaces.”

About Golf Superstore

Specializing in golfing equipment, accessories, and used clubs, Golf Superstore also offers full-service repair and is recognized by Golf Digest as a top 100 fitter, fitting golf clubs for all brands and models. Golf Superstore sells on Amazon, eBay, and its own website. For more information, please visit www.golfsuperstore.com.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

