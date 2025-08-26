Google Algorithm Prioritizes Quality Content in 2025 Rankings as DesignRush Names Top SEO Firms

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – July 31, 2025) – DesignRush lists the top SEO agencies in July as Google’s 2025 algorithm puts high-quality, user-focused content front and center. As the search engine refines its ranking signals, consistency, relevance, and audience satisfaction now define SEO success.

“We’re seeing Google place more value on how helpful content is,” says Kliment Stamenkov, SEO Manager at DesignRush, referencing new data that shows consistent publication of satisfying content as the top Google ranking factor in 2025.

“While keyword optimization and backlinks still matter, it’s the brands that commit to quality, relevance, and frequency that rise to the top. Google rewards what users value, and that starts with content they find useful,” Stamenkov adds.

To help brands stay competitive and meet rising algorithm demands, DesignRush connects companies with the top SEO agencies that lead in results-driven search strategies.

From on-site SEO to technical audits and authority-building, these experts help businesses create content that not only ranks high on Google’s search results but also resonates with users.

Top SEO Agencies of July 2025, at a Glance:

1. Funnel Boost Media

Location: San Antonio, Texas, USA

San Antonio, Texas, USA Industries: Legal, Home Services, Financial Services, eCommerce, Healthcare

Legal, Home Services, Financial Services, eCommerce, Healthcare Website: funnelboostmedia.net

funnelboostmedia.net Project Highlight:

Funnel Boost Media led a local SEO and website revamp for a regional pest control company, resulting in a 500% increase in conversions over six months. The campaign focused on improving site usability, strengthening local search presence, and optimizing the client’s business profile — ultimately helping the company rank on page one for more than 20 targeted search terms.

2. NightJarr

Location: Johannesburg, South Africa (remote team)

Johannesburg, South Africa (remote team) Industries: Corporate services, Technology, Education, Hospitality, Media, and FinTech

Corporate services, Technology, Education, Hospitality, Media, and FinTech Website: nightjarr.com

3. WebShare

Location: Florianópolis, Brazil

Florianópolis, Brazil Industries: eCommerce, Legal, Education, Corporate/Tech, and Consultancy

eCommerce, Legal, Education, Corporate/Tech, and Consultancy Website: webshare.com.br

4. Search Hustlers

Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Industries: eCommerce SEO, Local Services, Professional Services, and Small-to-Medium Enterprises

eCommerce SEO, Local Services, Professional Services, and Small-to-Medium Enterprises Website: searchhustlers.co.uk

5. Digital Neighbor

Location: Tampa, Florida, USA

Tampa, Florida, USA Industries: eCommerce, Healthcare, Local Services, Professional Services

eCommerce, Healthcare, Local Services, Professional Services Website: digitalneighbor.com

digitalneighbor.com Project Highlight:

Digital Neighbor partnered with a personal injury firm to dominate local search results, resulting in a 325% increase in SEO sessions. The campaign also delivered a 162% uplift in organic traffic value and a 91% jump in cases signed, through a combined strategy of technical website SEO, targeted content creation, and usability improvements.

6. SEO Jet

Location: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Industries: Agencies, Consultants

Agencies, Consultants Website: seojet.co.uk

7. BHMarketer

Location: São Paulo, Brazil

São Paulo, Brazil Industries: Fintech Startups, SaaS, Health & Wellness DTC brands, and fashion/eCommerce businesses

Fintech Startups, SaaS, Health & Wellness DTC brands, and fashion/eCommerce businesses Website: bhmarketer.com

8. Priority Web 365

Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Industries: Local Businesses, eCommerce, SMEs

Local Businesses, eCommerce, SMEs Website: priorityweb365.com

9. iSigma Solutions Inc.

Location: Dallas, Texas, USA

Dallas, Texas, USA Industries: B2B Service Providers, Tech Startups, Legal, Healthcare, Manufacturing

B2B Service Providers, Tech Startups, Legal, Healthcare, Manufacturing Website: isigmasolutions.com

10. RANK REGIME

Location: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Industries: SMEs, Local Retail, Trades, Health, and Professional Services

SMEs, Local Retail, Trades, Health, and Professional Services Website: rankregime.com

11. Luffy & Co. Creatives

Location: Kolkata, India

Kolkata, India Industries: Education, Hospitality, eCommerce, and Creative Industries

Education, Hospitality, eCommerce, and Creative Industries Website: luffyandco.com

12. ZAAS.

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam, Netherlands Industries: Creative, Technology, Fashion, Hospitality, and eCommerce

Creative, Technology, Fashion, Hospitality, and eCommerce Website: zaas.xyz

13. The SEO Consultant Agency

Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Industries: SMEs and Professional Service Providers

SMEs and Professional Service Providers Website: seoconsultant.agency

14. Rankpage Marketing (SEO & Conteúdo)

Location: São Paulo, Brazil

São Paulo, Brazil Industries: eCommerce, Education, Professional Service Providers, and Local Commerce

eCommerce, Education, Professional Service Providers, and Local Commerce Website: rankpagemkt.com.br

15. Studio490 Digital Marketing

Location: Huntersville, North Carolina, USA

Huntersville, North Carolina, USA Industries: eCommerce, Professional Services, Hospitality, Retail

eCommerce, Professional Services, Hospitality, Retail Website: studio490.com

16. NomanAli – Digital Marketing Services Pakistan

Location: Karachi, Pakistan

Karachi, Pakistan Industries: Real Estate, Insurance, Fashion, Home & Garden, Education, Food & Beverage, SaaS

Real Estate, Insurance, Fashion, Home & Garden, Education, Food & Beverage, SaaS Website: nomanali.com

17. Lewis SEO Oklahoma City

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA Industries: Construction, Home Services, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Legal, Healthcare, eCommerce

Construction, Home Services, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Legal, Healthcare, eCommerce Website: oklahomacityokseo.com

18. Let’s Talk Communication

Location: Indore, India

Indore, India Industries: FMCG, Travel & Hospitality, Real Estate, IT & SaaS, Food & Beverage, Logistics

FMCG, Travel & Hospitality, Real Estate, IT & SaaS, Food & Beverage, Logistics Website: letstalkcomm.in

19. Dergal Ltd

Location: Oxfordshire, United Kingdom

Oxfordshire, United Kingdom Industries: Construction, Engineering, Manufacturing, Education, Corporate Services

Construction, Engineering, Manufacturing, Education, Corporate Services Website: dergal.co.uk

20. BuildNexa FZE

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Industries: Real Estate, Retail, Hospitality, MENA Corporate Services

Real Estate, Retail, Hospitality, MENA Corporate Services Website: buildnexa.ae

21. Google Ads Consultant

Location: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Industries: eCommerce, Professional Services, Local Business Advertising

eCommerce, Professional Services, Local Business Advertising Website: googleadsconsultant.com.au

22. Excel Web Design

Location: Cork, Ireland

Cork, Ireland Industries: eCommerce, Tourism, Professional Services, Local SMEs

eCommerce, Tourism, Professional Services, Local SMEs Website: excelwebdesign.ie

23. RankEmpire

Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Industries: eCommerce, Financial Services, SaaS, Education

eCommerce, Financial Services, SaaS, Education Website: rankempire.org

24. NB Disruptors

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Industries: FMCG, Tech Startups, Health & Beauty, Education

FMCG, Tech Startups, Health & Beauty, Education Website: nbdisruptors.com

25. Hawkeye Digital Creators

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Industries: Education, Tech, Real Estate, Retail

Website: hawkeyedigicreators.com

26. Digiseo

Location: Casablanca, Morocco

Casablanca, Morocco Industries: Local Retail, eCommerce, Tourism, Professional Services

Local Retail, eCommerce, Tourism, Professional Services Website: digiseo.ma

27. Granat Design Inc.

Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Industries: Real Estate, Education, Professional Services, Retail

Real Estate, Education, Professional Services, Retail Website: granatdesign.com

28. SEO Engico

Location: London, United Kingdom

Industries: Local London Businesses, Professional Services, SMEs

Website: seoengico.co.uk

29. Allunique SEO Agency

Location: Hyderabad, India

Hyderabad, India Industries: Local SMEs, Educational Institutes, Health & Wellness, Fashion

Local SMEs, Educational Institutes, Health & Wellness, Fashion Website: alluniqueblog.in

30. NuxLay

Location: Lahore, Pakistan

Lahore, Pakistan Industries: Corporate Services, Education, Startups, SMEs

Corporate Services, Education, Startups, SMEs Website: nuxlay.com

31. ProxSEO

Location: Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul, Turkey Industries: Tech Startups, eCommerce, SaaS, Local Services

Tech Startups, eCommerce, SaaS, Local Services Website: proxseo.com

Brands can explore top SEO agencies by location, size, hourly rate, and portfolio directly on DesignRush.com.

