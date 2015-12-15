Gradle, Inc. Releases Develocity 360 to Boost Toolchain Observability for GenAI Software Delivery

New offering provides unprecedented visibility across the entire software lifecycle, enabling organizations to ship faster, reduce risk, and lower costs in the AI era

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gradle, Inc., the company behind Gradle Build Tool and Develocity®, the leading observability and acceleration platform for achieving software delivery excellence, today announced a new product offering—Develocity 360—focused on Toolchain Observability.

Develocity 360 is a new solution designed to meet the escalating challenges faced by engineering organizations—particularly those stemming from the influx of GenAI code output—relating to feedback cycle times, troubleshooting complexity, software supply chain security, and CI/CD pipeline performance efficiency. In keeping with Gradle’s vision to support a diverse toolchain landscape, Develocity 360 supports Gradle Build Tool, Maven, sbt, npm, and Python.

Modern software engineering’s increasing reliance on GenAI-driven code, distributed toolchains, hybrid cloud environments, and open-source dependencies has created significant security and governance risks, alongside productivity and performance challenges. Without deep visibility into their toolchains, organizations struggle to diagnose CI/CD pipeline inefficiencies, manage CI costs, and ensure secure software governance.

“At Gradle, we are hyper-focused on reimagining the future of software engineering by providing tools and strategies that improve the developer experience no matter the build system or framework,” said Hans Dockter, Gradle, Inc. co-founder and CEO. “The introduction of Develocity 360 as our new toolchain observability solution is a critical step towards our vision of empowering teams to navigate the complexities of AI-driven development with confidence.”

Develocity 360 provides observability across the entire software delivery lifecycle, deeply integrating with build systems and testing frameworks to capture uniquely detailed data. It extends CI tooling observability to include the local development pipeline, shifting observability left and enabling measurement of DORA metrics from local builds. This helps identify performance bottlenecks and intermittent issues, reducing failed deployments and recovery times.

With Develocity 360, organizations can effectively scale their continuous delivery practices to ship faster, reduce risk, and lower costs, all while maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance.

To learn more about Develocity 360 and toolchain observability, visit the Gradle blog .

About Gradle

Gradle, Inc. is the award-winning developer productivity company behind Gradle Build Tool—one of the most used build systems in the world—and Develocity®, the leading developer toolchain observability platform. Develocity provides comprehensive observability, build and test acceleration technologies, and rapid troubleshooting features for Apache Maven, Android, sbt, npm, Python, and Gradle Build Tool. Top companies like Netflix, LinkedIn, ASML, Airbnb, Microsoft, Nasdaq, and SAP use Develocity to deliver critical software faster at scale.

