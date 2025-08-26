Groupon Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Global Revenue up 1% and Billings up 12%

North America Local Revenue up 3% and Local Billings up 20%

Completion of $244 million Financing Transaction

Chicago, Illinois–(Newsfile Corp. – August 6, 2025) – Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The company filed its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission and posted updated earning commentary on its investor relations website (investor.groupon.com).

“Our Q2 results demonstrate that Groupon’s transformation is gaining real momentum, with 20% Billings growth in North America Local and accelerating customer acquisition across our core local category,” said Dusan Senkypl, CEO of Groupon. “We’re building a trusted destination for quality local experiences at unbeatable value. While we’re still in the early innings of this opportunity, our marketplace health and platform velocity have established a clear pathway to sustained growth.”

