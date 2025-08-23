HKTDC appoints Sophia CHONG as Executive Director

HONG KONG, Aug 6, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) announced today the appointment of Sophia Chong as the Executive Director with effect from 1 October succeeding Margaret Fong, who is to retire. Ms Chong is currently a Deputy Executive Director of HKTDC.

Professor Frederick Ma, Chairman of HKTDC, stated, “Sophia is an innovative, resolute and wise leader. Over the years, she has worked closely with small- and medium-sized enterprises (“SMEs”) with a view to enhancing Hong Kong’s commercial and trade influence with remarkable achievements. I firmly believe that she will lead the HKTDC to a new chapter upholding the enterprising spirit of innovation and pragmatism to further consolidate Hong Kong’s advantage as a global trading hub, help enterprises seize and explore unlimited business opportunities”.

Professor Ma also expressed his gratitude to Margaret Fong for her outstanding contributions over the years, praising her for helping the industry expand its global reach, deepening international connections, overcoming various challenges and laying a solid foundation for HKTDC. He also wished her a fulfilling and happy retirement life.

Ms Chong, Executive Director (designate), said, “I am honoured and fully aware of the responsibility on my shoulders. The global economy is changing rapidly. Together with the HKTDC team, I will continue to keep pace with the times and leverage Hong Kong’s unique advantages as a global hub, drive transformation through innovation and fully connect the local, mainland and international business communities. This will create broader business opportunities for enterprises and inject inexhaustible impetus into Hong Kong’s economy”.

Ms Chong has served HKTDC for more than 30 years. She was promoted to Deputy Executive Director in 2022 overseeing exhibition and digital businesses. She has successfully turned several exhibitions into world-leading sourcing and marketing events, led the innovation of digital commerce, created opportunities for SMEs, connected global buyers and guided HKTDC to become a leading trade promotion organisation.

The appointment was unanimously approved by the Council and announced after obtaining the consent of the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in accordance with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council Ordinance.

Photo download: http://bit.ly/4of4WjQ

Sophia CHONG, Executive Director (designate), Hong Kong Trade Development Council Sophia CHONG will assume the role of Executive Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) with effect from 1 October 2025. In that position, Ms Chong will lead HKTDC to support Hong Kong small- and medium-sized enterprises to explore business opportunities internationally via its global network. From 2001 to 2003, she was the Regional Director for Southern China based in Guangzhou, spearheading the Council's promotional programmes in Guangdong, Guangxi and Fujian. From 2004 to 2009, she was responsible for promoting Hong Kong's creative industries covering film & entertainment, design & licensing, and information technology.In 2010, Ms Chong was appointed as Director, Exhibitions to oversee Visitors Promotion for HKTDC international fairs and forged close collaboration with industry multipliers and global buyers via the network of HKTDC worldwide offices. She was Director, Publications & E-Commerce from 2011 to 2014, overseeing the Council's online marketplace and the mobile applications of over 20 product magazines and industry supplements. Ms Chong graduated from the University of Hong Kong with an honours degree in Arts. She attended the Stanford Executive Program of the Stanford University Graduate School of Business in 2016.



