Illumio Insights GA Delivers Industry’s First Solution to Contain Lateral Movement Across Hybrid, Multi-Cloud

From real-world threats to real-time insights, explore Illumio Insights at Black Hat USA 2025 booth #5445

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Illumio , the breach containment company, today announced the general availability of Illumio Insights, a powerful new product within the Illumio Platform. As the only platform that delivers a complete approach to reducing lateral movement risk, Illumio now combines AI-powered detection, real-time risk insights, and one-click containment with strategic segmentation for proactive protection. Built on an AI security graph, Illumio Insights transforms how security teams detect, prioritize, and contain threats across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

During the private preview, early adopters uncovered a range of unexpected risks only made visible with Illumio Insights’ deep observability and behavior-based analytics. Among the most notable findings were widespread east-west traffic from unsanctioned geographies, misconfigured services exposing risky ports, and a surprising prevalence of unsanctioned usage of public LLMs.

Building on these learnings, Illumio has introduced several additional powerful capabilities as part of the general availability release. New capabilities include:

Country Insights gives users a clear view of traffic and threats by geography, helping them quickly spot unusual activity and apply geo-specific policies to reduce risk.

gives users a clear view of traffic and threats by geography, helping them quickly spot unusual activity and apply geo-specific policies to reduce risk. Quarantine Dashboard enables one-click isolation of compromised systems, empowering teams to stop threats from spreading without needing advanced technical skills.

enables one-click isolation of compromised systems, empowering teams to stop threats from spreading without needing advanced technical skills. Resource View makes it even easier to investigate resources and enables teams to act fast to limit exposure.

“Enterprises often struggle to maintain an accurate inventory of all devices, applications, and data flows across increasingly complex networks — especially with the rise of cloud services and hybrid environments,” said Dr. Chase Cunningham, DrZeroTrust. “Security graphs address this challenge by automatically ingesting data from diverse sources such as asset databases, cloud APIs, and network scans to build a dynamic, real-time map of infrastructure and dependencies. This living model not only enhances visibility but also strengthens security posture by revealing hidden risks and attack paths.”

With these advancements, Illumio Insights delivers on its promise to help security teams detect, prioritize, and contain threats more effectively. It empowers teams to act on what they see with one-click containment, accelerating Zero Trust Segmentation at cloud scale. As part of Illumio’s breach containment platform, Insights helps organizations stop the spread of attacks before they escalate into full-blown disasters.

“Illumio Insights makes a strong impression right out of the gate; it helps security teams manage complexity and emerging AI technologies to focus on what matters,” said Chris Konrad, Vice President Global Cyber, World Wide Technology. “Our clients gain actionable insights that build trust and drive better decisions because we are able to identify risks, swiftly.”

“The biggest gap in cybersecurity today isn’t tools, it’s visibility. And that’s exactly what Illumio Insights delivers,” says Andrew Rubin, CEO and Founder of Illumio. “Illumio Insights changes the game. It gives security teams the visibility they’ve been missing, like what’s talking to what, where the risk is, and how to contain it fast. This isn’t about more alerts, it’s about actionable intelligence that helps organizations stay ahead of real threats.”

Illumio Insights and Illumio Segmentation are integral components of the Illumio Platform, the first cybersecurity platform focused on breach containment. Illumio Insights helps organizations quickly identify and detect threats, while Illumio Segmentation contains breaches, protects critical assets, and enables instant response. Together, these solutions help identify and mitigate risks, contain attacks, and enhance overall cyber resilience.

Visit Illumio at booth #5445 at Black Hat USA 2025 in Las Vegas, August 6–7, to see a live demo of Illumio Insights and learn more about Illumio’s breach containment offerings.

Organizations can also sign up for a free trial or visit Illumio Insights to learn more. For ongoing updates and peer collaboration, cybersecurity professionals are invited to join the Illumiverse, Illumio’s community hub for exclusive insights and frontline threat intelligence.

About Illumio

Illumio is the leader in ransomware and breach containment, redefining how organizations contain cyberattacks and enable operational resilience. Powered by an AI security graph, our breach containment platform identifies and contains threats across hybrid multi-cloud environments – stopping the spread of attacks before they become disasters.

Recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Microsegmentation, Illumio enables Zero Trust, strengthening cyber resilience for the infrastructure, systems, and organizations that keep the world running.

Contact: comms-team@illumio.com

The enthusiasm around Illumio Insights continues to grow. In addition to the perspectives shared earlier, here are more reactions from industry leaders and partners:

Delisa Stone, Partner, Cyber Security, Cloud and Resilience at Deloitte Technology and Transformation:

“Illumio Insights offers unparalleled visibility and granular segmentation capabilities that empower organizations to strengthen their cyber resilience. We recommend Illumio Insights to our clients seeking to enhance their security posture with a scalable, adaptive solution that aligns with evolving regulatory and operational demands.”

Stuart McCulloch, Cyber Security Product Manager from BT Global Services UK:

“So happy for Insights! Illumio is an amazing platform, and the data on traffic flows provides critical information to understand your environment. However, you had to know what to look for, which could be time-consuming. Insights is the capability which now cuts to the chase. It directs you to key data, allowing you to make faster decisions on actions you need to take to better protect your environment.”

Rico Petrillo, Lead Service Fulfillment and Technology at Swisscom CDN & Edge Security:

“Illumio Insights is a powerful addition that helps us quickly understand a customer’s environment and kickstart meaningful conversations around Zero Trust. It makes it easier to demonstrate value early in a project and supports smoother, more effective segmentation over time. This means better outcomes for our clients—from day one through ongoing operations.”

Yann Bruneau, Chief Solutions Officer at Squad Cybersolutions:

“As an Illumio integration partner, we’re excited about the game-changing potential of Illumio Insights and its AI-powered security graph that fundamentally transforms how our clients understand and respond to threats across hybrid environments. What impresses us most is how Insights cuts through the noise of complex cloud environments to identify real risks at scale, making it simple for our customers to prioritize what truly matters and act decisively.”

Soumak Roy, Vice President – Cybersecurity at SDG Corporation:

“Illumio Insights brings a new level of clarity to cloud security. By revealing east-west traffic patterns and lateral movement risks at cloud scale—without agents—it equips organizations to proactively secure dynamic, distributed environments and accelerate Zero Trust initiatives with confidence.”