Imagen Network (IMAGE) Enhances Blockchain Utility with XRP Ledger Integration

Integration of the XRP Ledger expands scalability, utility, and efficiency for decentralized social interactions.

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – August 28, 2025) – Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized AI-powered social platform, has integrated the XRP Ledger to strengthen blockchain utility across its ecosystem. This enhancement delivers faster settlement times, greater interoperability, and more reliable peer-to-peer transactions, supporting the platform’s mission to advance scalable and user-first decentralized engagement.

Advancing decentralized engagement with scalable AI and blockchain tools.

The XRP Ledger integration enables Imagen Network to reduce transaction costs while ensuring seamless asset transfers across its AI-driven community platforms. For creators and communities, this update enhances accessibility, improves liquidity, and empowers participants with tools to interact more efficiently in decentralized environments.

This step reinforces Imagen Network’s strategy to unite AI-driven personalization with blockchain scalability. By incorporating the XRP Ledger, Imagen positions itself at the forefront of decentralized innovation, building an ecosystem where creators and users can thrive with secure and efficient engagement tools.

About Imagen Network (IMAGE)
Imagen Network is a decentralized AI-powered platform designed to enhance digital communities through adaptive discovery, personalization, and scalable blockchain infrastructure. By combining AI with blockchain technology, Imagen provides tools for transparent, secure, and user-driven social engagement.

