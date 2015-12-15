IntelliTrans Opens New Atlanta Headquarters as Part of Strategic Growth

Transportation Management Company’s New Location in North America’s logistics hub strengthens collaboration, supports hybrid work, and advances supply chain innovation

ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IntelliTrans, a leading global multimodal transportation management software provider, today announced the official opening of its new corporate headquarters in Atlanta. Now based in Dunwoody, Georgia, the company is reinforcing its presence within Atlanta’s logistics ecosystem through a new, state of the art facility. The location supports hybrid work and ongoing product innovation as demand increases for its transportation management system (TMS).

“This move is about focus,” said Chad Raube, CEO of IntelliTrans. “Ongoing supply chain disruption and rising pressure to optimize freight operations have bulk and breakbulk shippers demanding better visibility and smarter tools. Together with our operations hub in Conway, Arkansas, this new Atlanta headquarters gives our team the space to accelerate product innovation and scale the infrastructure our customers depend on. This headquarters is just as much about empowering our people as it is about scaling our platform—we’re building a space where teams can do their best work to serve our valued customers.”

The new headquarters continues a transformative growth period for the company, with new leadership, expanded operations in Conway, Arkansas, and continuing to provide more advanced TMS offerings.

Replacing the company’s former Midtown Atlanta office, the new headquarters unites executive leadership, product, marketing and technical teams under one roof to foster closer collaboration and align around the company’s next phase of growth.

“By being headquartered in Atlanta, we’re scaling strategically—growing our product and engineering teams in one of the country’s strongest logistics and tech talent markets,” said Jim Bell, Chief Technology Officer at IntelliTrans. “We’re building a team that understands the complexity of freight and brings the technical depth needed to turn that understanding into scalable solutions for today’s challenges.”

To learn more about the company’s transportation management system for both rail and trucking, visit https://www.intellitrans.com/ .

About IntelliTrans

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies company, has provided unified and proactive solutions to manage complex supply chain needs for over 25 years. Our SaaS-based transportation management solutions empower organizations to be nimble and efficient by providing global American supply chain transparency. IntelliTrans prides itself on providing complete, timely, and accurate data that allows customers to automate business processes, improve customer service, and reduce operational costs. From real-time alerts to interactive data visualizations, IntelliTrans gives organizations the tools to ask deeper questions and deliver more impactful results.