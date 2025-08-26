Is RakyaTrade the Right Platform for Your Trading Strategy?
Overview
RakyaTrade is a rising international brokerage focused on forex, crypto, and CFDs. With its high-leverage options, MT5 platform access, and fast onboarding, it aims to serve active traders looking for flexibility and affordability.
This review investigates whether RakyaTrade offers strong enough execution, support, and pricing to compete with more established brokers—especially in areas like margin trading, altcoin CFDs, and overall trading costs.
Trading Settings
Rating: 8.2 / 10
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (desktop, mobile, web)
- Instruments:
- Forex: 80+ pairs
- Indices: US30, NASDAQ100, GER40, and more
- Commodities: Oil, Natural Gas, Gold, Cocoa
- Altcoins: See section below
- Stocks: 200+ US and EU stock CFDs
Order Types: Market, Limit, Stop, OCO
Average Execution Time: 0.3 seconds
Hedging and Scalping: Allowed
Account Conditions
Rating: 8.7 / 10
- Minimum Deposit: €250 (Standard), €250 (Pro), €5000 (VIP)
- Account Currencies: EUR, USD, GBP, USDT
- Islamic Accounts: Yes, available upon request
- Negative Balance Protection: Yes
- Segregated Client Funds: Confirmed
- Account Tiers:
- Standard: No commission, spreads from 1.6 pips
- Pro: Commission-based, tighter spreads from 0.4 pips
- VIP: Custom spreads, personal manager, faster withdrawals
Margin Trading
Rating: 8.6 / 10
RakyaTrade is a strong candidate for margin traders:
- Leverage:
- Forex: Up to 1:250
- Commodities: Up to 1:200
- Indices: Up to 1:200
- Crypto: Up to 1:50
Margin Call Level: 50%
Stop-Out Level: 20%
With high leverage and low initial deposits, the platform is well-suited for traders using short-term or aggressive strategies like scalping and intraday swing setups.
⚠️ Note: Leverage is fixed per account type and cannot be manually adjusted.
Altcoin Trading
Rating: 8.4 / 10
RakyaTrade offers a diverse crypto CFD suite, going beyond the usual BTC and ETH:
- Available Altcoins:
- Solana (SOL)
- Avalanche (AVAX)
- Cardano (ADA)
- Ripple (XRP)
- Dogecoin (DOGE)
- Shiba Inu (SHIB)
- Polkadot (DOT)
- Uniswap (UNI)
- Others depending on region
All altcoins are available 24/7 with up to 1:50 leverage.
Spreads on altcoins are floating and vary by liquidity—averaging 1.5–3% for mid-cap coins.
No spot crypto or blockchain wallet access is provided—RakyaTrade deals exclusively in CFDs.
Fees
Rating: 8.1 / 10
RakyaTrade uses a hybrid fee model depending on account type.
🏦 Non-Trading Fees
- Deposit Fee: €0 (covered by broker)
- Withdrawal Fee: €0 on most methods (small wire fee < €100)
- Inactivity Fee: €10/month after 180 days of inactivity
- Currency Conversion: ~0.5% depending on base
We found the Pro account offers the best value for frequent traders using margin or trading altcoins.
Trust & Regulation
Rating: 9 / 10
- Regulator: Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia
- License ID: LFSA/22/2498
- Client Funds Segregation: Yes
- Compensation Scheme: No (LFSA does not provide this)
- KYC/AML Compliance: Enforced
While LFSA is legitimate, it is not Tier-1 like FCA or ASIC. Risk-averse traders may prefer a more tightly regulated broker.
Tools & Resources
Rating: 7.5 / 10
RakyaTrade offers essential tools but lacks in-depth analytics or advanced dashboards.
- MT5 Integration: Yes
- Technical Indicators: 30+ built-in, 15 custom add-ons
- Calendar: Basic economic calendar
- Education:
- 10+ video tutorials for beginners
- Weekly analysis reports via email
- No proprietary research or daily market TV
A knowledge base and glossary are available, but more advanced analytics are currently missing.
Customer Support
Rating: 8.5 / 10
- Support Hours: 24/5 (Monday–Friday)
- Channels: Live Chat, Email, WhatsApp
- Languages: English, Malay, Thai, Chinese, Arabic
- Response Time: <2 minutes (chat), <4 hours (email)
- VIP Support: Dedicated relationship manager
We tested support across three days and found response quality to be high, particularly for account setup and withdrawal questions.
User Experience
Rating: 8.3 / 10
- Mobile App: MT5 (iOS/Android) + RakyaTrade Portal
- KYC: Fully digital, approved within 6–12 hours
- Deposits/Withdrawals:
- Crypto (USDT), cards, Skrill/Neteller, bank wire
- Most methods are instant or same-day
- Demo Account: Unlimited with virtual balance
The onboarding process is quick, and the account dashboard is user-friendly, though we’d like to see two-factor authentication enabled by default.
Final Verdict: Is RakyaTrade Right for You?
RakyaTrade has all the right ingredients for an aggressive trader: high leverage, access to altcoins, low entry costs, and MT5 support. While it lacks Tier-1 regulation and some research tools, it’s a compelling option for margin traders, crypto CFD traders, and anyone who values fast execution with low spreads.
✅ Ideal for:
- Active traders using leverage
- Crypto-focused traders
- Traders comfortable with offshore brokers
- Users wanting fast, simple onboarding
❌ Not ideal for:
- Long-term investing strategies
- Traders wanting social/copy trading
FAQs
Is RakyaTrade safe?
It’s regulated by LFSA and separates client funds. However, no investor compensation is provided.
What is the minimum deposit?
€250 for Standard accounts, €2500 for Pro.
Does RakyaTrade allow scalping and EA bots?
Yes, both are fully supported on MT5.
Can I trade real crypto?
No. Only CFDs on crypto including altcoins.
Are there withdrawal fees?
Generally no, unless using a bank wire under €100.
How fast are withdrawals?
1–24 hours depending on method and account type.