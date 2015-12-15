Johnson Matthey Deploys VelocityEHS Industrial Ergonomics, Reducing Recordable Workplace Injuries Across Global Sites

CHICAGO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VelocityEHS®, the global leader in EHS solutions and pioneer in applying practical AI to workplace safety, announces that Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in sustainable technologies and chemical manufacturing, has achieved a 97% reduction in recordable injuries between 2018 and 2025.

The success spans 35 global offices and more than 5,000 employees and is the result of JM’s long-standing partnership with VelocityEHS.

“I am pleased that the steps we’ve taken have led to a significant reduction in recordable injuries related to poor ergonomics,” says Alex Wilson, Group Head of Health at Johnson Matthey and Past President of the British Occupational Hygiene Society (BOSH).

The company’s original ergonomics process resulted in inconsistent risk assessments, low employee engagement, and difficulty unifying global sites. By transitioning to VelocityEHS Industrial Ergonomics, they modernized their ergonomics approach and significantly improved the well-being of their employees.

Driving Continuous Improvement Across Global Sites

JM’s improved ability to rapidly deploy site teams and precisely identify and reduce musculoskeletal disorder (MSD) risks now plays a central role in quarterly reviews and continuous improvement initiatives, enabling robust, data-driven decision-making at scale.

How They’re Doing It

JM employs three key strategies to sustain and expand these results:

Advanced 3D Motion Capture for Precise Risk Assessments

Intuitive and actionable dashboards

Comprehensive Expert Training

“Johnson Matthey’s results are a powerful example of what’s possible when organizations combine smart technology with a strong commitment to worker safety,” says Matt Airhart, CEO, VelocityEHS.

“Their ability to scale engagement and standardize risk reduction across global sites sets a strong example of what can be done,” Airhart added.

To learn more about how they achieved measurable improvements, read the full case study.

