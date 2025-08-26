Kovo+ Holdings Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – August 6, 2025) – Kovo+ Holdings Inc. (TSXV: KOVO) (“Kovo” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce an offering of up to 827,820,000 units (each, a “Unit“) on a non-brokered private placement basis for gross proceeds of up to approximately $41,391,000 (USD$30,000,000) (the “Offering“) at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of (i) one common share of the Company and (ii) one-half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant“). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date (as defined herein) (the “Expiry Period“) and will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share prior to the expiry of the Expiry Period at an exercise price of $0.10 per Warrant.

The Offering will be made available to accredited investors and other eligible investors in all provinces of Canada and such other jurisdictions as the Company may decide in accordance with applicable laws, including National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering shall be subject to a four-month and one-day statutory hold period from the date of issue in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay a cash commission or finder’s fee to qualified non-related parties, subject to all necessary regulatory approvals.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to repay a portion of the Company’s indebtedness and for working capital to support Kovo’s organic growth initiatives. The Offering is expected to close in one or more closings. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV“).

The closing of the Offering and Debt Conversion are subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the final approval of the TSXV.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Kovo+ Holdings Inc.

Kovo is a versatile technology company leading the charge in AI initiatives to drive impact and innovation across diverse industries. Kovo remains committed to its core business-model of strategic growth opportunities within mid-market Medical Billing firms, where exploitive business optimization synergies exist. Moving forward, Kovo will integrate accretive broader healthcare sector additions to its portfolio and opportunities beyond in multiple new markets. Dedicated to revolutionizing business processes optimization through technological advancements and evolving AI applied methods, Kovo embodies a commitment to ensured and enduring profitability. To learn more about Kovo and to keep up to date on Kovo news, visit www.kovoplus.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided to inform the Company’s shareholders and potential investors about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and include, but are not limited to, the closing of the Offering and the timing thereof; and expectations concerning the Company’s plans and objectives in respect of the Offering’s net proceeds. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as “anticipate”, “proposed”, “estimates”, “would”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “may”, “will”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

