LZG International, Inc. Shareholders Call a Special Meeting

Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – August 14, 2025) – AXS Law Group, PLLC, on behalf of the Concerned Shareholders of LZG International, Inc. (OTC: LZGI) (“LZGI”), representing 10% or more of the outstanding shares of LZGI, has called a special meeting of the shareholders for August 18, 2025. Details of that meeting, who is eligible to participate, how to join and how to submit a proxy are available for download at the following link: https://www.filemail.com/d/tkraokulsiaufqs.

The meeting will be held via Zoom and in person at AXS Law’s offices at 212 NW 2nd Ave., Suite 201, Miami, FL 33127 at 10:00AM EDT on August 18, 2025. The Zoom link is:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87909079773?pwd=SGUP9DBibBUT1eAvNfvxz98ez5lXw2.1

The Meeting ID for the meeting is 879 0907 9773 and the Passcode is 421631.

The meeting is open only to shareholders and their proxies/representatives. To be accepted into the meeting please ensure that your Zoom display name is the name of the person or entity that holds shares in LZGI along with the number of shares held.

Details of the purpose of the meeting are in the link referenced above, and include electing a new Board of Directors, considering candidates to perform an audit and consideration of the means to preserve and secure corporate assets and electronic data systems.

If you are unable to attend, please use the proxy form to vote or designate a representative to appear on your behalf. Please confirm your attendance as soon as possible.

