National Healthcareer Association Launches New Membership Community Platform

Platform will provide forum for allied health professionals to network, access exclusive professional development content

LEAWOOD, Kan., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Healthcareer Association (NHA), the largest allied health certification agency in the United States, today announced the launch of its NHA Membership Program Community platform, an initiative designed to support and empower allied healthcare professionals throughout their careers. The Membership Community offers allied health professionals a forum to network, share professional insights, and access member-exclusive content and recertification support, marking a significant milestone in NHA’s evolution into a comprehensive career partner for healthcare workers.

The launch of Membership Community follows the start of NHA’s Membership Program, made available in March to all 500,000 NHA-certified professionals. The program was developed in response to healthcare professionals’ desire for more engaging professional development resources and opportunities to connect with peers amidst a shifting healthcare landscape. Members have access to exclusive benefits, including specialized content, early access to NHA’s career center, networking opportunities, and financial perks such as discounts on purchases from the NHA store. Members also have access to NHA’s growing library of continuing education courses and free recertification, addressing the financial burdens that often hinder certification holders from maintaining their credentials.

Now, Membership Community provides yet another resource for allied health professionals to grow their careers, addressing a current lack of opportunities for these workers to access professional networking and peer-to-peer support.

“At NHA, we’re consistently working to provide allied health professionals at every stage of their career access to a better future,” said Kathy Hunter, Segment Leader for NHA, an Ascend Learning company. “Membership Community will provide NHA members with a first-of-its-kind platform that will connect allied health workers so they can share experiences and gain knowledge and support from professional peers.”

For more information about NHA Membership, please visit www.nhanow.com/get-certified/membership.

About National Healthcareer Association (NHA)

NHA is building the next generation of allied health professionals. Since 1989, we have helped over 1.25 million people access a better future in healthcare. From innovative learning solutions to certification and career development, we partner with individuals, educators and employers to elevate the learning experience, ensure practice and career readiness and drive positive outcomes for the industry, allied health professionals, and ultimately patients.

About Ascend Learning

Ascend Learning is a leading healthcare and learning technology company. With products that span the learning continuum, Ascend Learning focuses on high-growth careers in a range of industries, with a special focus on healthcare and other licensure-driven occupations. Ascend Learning products, from testing to certification, are used by physicians, emergency medical professionals, nurses, allied health professionals, certified personal trainers, financial advisors, skilled trades professionals and insurance brokers. Learn more at www.ascendlearning.com.

