Chicago, Illinois–(Newsfile Corp. – August 11, 2025) – Nicolas Law Group P.C.(Nicolas Law), a leading Chicago criminal defense law firm, is pleased to announce the publication of a report on a 32% increase in DUI (Driving Under the Influence) arrests across Illinois in 2024, prompting widespread alarm among citizens and legal professionals. The law firm believes the sharp rise can be attributed to increased law enforcement activity, more funding, and enhanced detection equipment used throughout the state.

Nicolas Law Group announces the publication of a report on increasing DUI arrests in Illinois in 2024

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/260276_19aa50bf14ec8970_002full.jpg

Illinois law is very serious about DUI charges, and it awards heavy punishments to the offenders. As per state law, drivers are under the jurisdiction of DUI charges if their BAC is 0.08% or higher. However, according to Nicolas Law Group, many Illinois residents remain unaware that DUI charges can also be filed even when a driver’s BAC is below the legal limit, if law enforcement determines their driving ability is impaired.

Carl Nicolas, Principal Attorney at Nicolas Law Group, emphasized, “Illinois follows an “implied consent” law, meaning that by driving on Illinois roads, you’ve already consented to chemical testing if arrested for DUI. Refusing such tests triggers an automatic license suspension for 12 months for first-time offenders, which is separate from any penalties resulting from a DUI conviction. “

The criminal defense law firm Nicolas Law Group urges Illinois drivers to remain informed and cautious, recommending that drivers understand their rights, including the implications of implied consent laws, and consider seeking legal representation if they are arrested or charged with a DUI. “If you or someone you know has been charged with driving under the influence in the Chicago area, you’re likely experiencing a mix of anxiety, confusion, and uncertainty about what comes next,” says attorney Carl Nicolas.

While the state only continues to increase enforcement measures, Nicolas Law Group continues to inform the public about DUI law and defend the rights of individuals navigating the Illinois criminal justice system. Nicolas Law has defended hundreds of clients throughout Chicago and Illinois, developing case-specific defense strategies for each individual client. The law firm takes every case personally and gives it their all to defend clients.

For more information on DUI arrests or cases in Illinois, or for professional legal representation, please see refer to the contact details listed.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260276