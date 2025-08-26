Nissin Foods Announces 2025 Interim Results

Highlights

– Revenue growth: Double-digit revenue growth driven by improved consumer sentiment in Mainland China and increased demand in overseas markets

– Premiumisation: On-going premiumization, and introduction of new flavours and collaborations to enhance brand visibility

– Overseas markets: Performance met management’s expectations, contributing positively to the Group

HONG KONG, Aug 26, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Nissin Foods Company Limited (“Nissin Foods” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; Stock code: 1475) has announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 (“the reporting period”)

During the reporting period, the Group achieved satisfactory growth in its overall business, primarily attributable to the solid performance of its instant noodle business and the additional contributions from the acquisitions completed in the previous year. Revenue increased notably by 10.5% year-on-year from HK$1,822.5 million in 2024 to HK$2,014.2 million in 2025, driven by improved consumer sentiment in Mainland China and increased demand in overseas markets. Gross profit increased by 6.2% from HK$637.5 million in 2024 to HK$677.0 million in 2025. Gross profit margin decreased 1.4 percentage points to 33.6% in 2025, which was mainly attributable to higher purchase costs.

Profit attributable to owners of the Company was HK$157.0 million, representing a net profit margin of 7.8% for the period. The Group’s basic earnings per share decreased from 16.24 HK cents to 15.05 HK cents for the period. At the Adjusted EBITDA level, the Group increased by 1.0% from HK$300.3 million to HK$303.2 million, representing the Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.1% for the period.

Review & Prospects of Different Business Regions

During the reporting period, revenue from the Hong Kong and other regions operations surged by 12.2% to HK$792.3 million (2024: HK$705.9 million), mainly attributable to the solid performance of the instant noodles business in the Hong Kong market and the increased demand in other regions, which offset the weak consumption sentiment for frozen food products and a decline in exports. Revenue from Mainland China operations increased by 9.4% (in local currency: 10.8%) to HK$1,221.9 million (2024: HK$1,116.6 million), due to the Company’s efforts to expand sales in the inland areas and the continued upward momentum in Mainland China.

In Hong Kong, the performance of instant noodle business improved. Sales volume of both bag-type and cup-type instant noodles, including the signature brands Demae Iccho and Cup Noodles increased, as consumers considered instant noodles as a cost-effective food option amidst external uncertainties. To further enrich its instant noodle portfolio, the Company introduced several new SKUs. Continuing its IP promotion strategy, the Company collaborated with virtual singer “Hatsune Miku” to enhance brand visibility. The Company also partnered with Donki and Tamjai to launch new products. As for non-noodle business, performance was steady in the frozen food segment, and the Company increased its focus on premium products under the NISSIN brand, launching new spaghetti items specifically for the catering industry to drive sales. Furthermore, the Company broadened its portfolio of other products by launching new seasonal KAGOME juices. The Company also introduced a new Choco Banana flavour for its popular Nissin Granola, and expanding the distribution channels for its fresh-cut vegetables.

In other regions, the Company proactively explored and expanded different sales and distribution channels in Vietnam with a focus on the youth segment to bolster growth. After the Company acquired Gaemi Food Co. Ltd (“Gaemi Food”) in Korea last year, Gaemi Food’s business performance was in line with management’s expectations during the period, and several Original Design Manufacturer products were launched for customers. The Company also acquired ABC Pastry Holdings Pty Ltd (“ABC Pastry”) last year and established Australia Nissin Foods Pty. Ltd. (“Australia Nissin”) on 3 January 2025 to support business expansion in Australia, and the progress of business development in Australia was on track.

In Mainland China, the Company adhered to its premiumisation strategy and continued the geographical expansion of its business in its instant noodle business. It boosted Cup Noodles sales through in-store food tastings, online promotions, and partnerships with major retailers. For premium bag-type instant noodles, it leveraged digital channels like WeChat mini program and social media to drive sales of Demae Iccho, Nissin Raoh, and Nissin Viet Signature in the first half of 2025. Additionally, the Company collaborated with virtual singer “Hatsune Miku” to promote the Cup Noodles Hokkaido Wheat Flour Series, mirroring its IP promotion strategy used in Hong Kong. As for non-noodle business, Nissin Koikeya Potato Chips performed well with expanded distribution channels. Crisp Choco received positive market feedback, while KAGOME vegetable and fruit juice successfully captured the attention of health-conscious consumers. The easy-to-cook microwavable frozen foods catered to city dwellers seeking convenient meal options.

Mr. Kiyotaka ANDO, Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nissin Foods, said, “The global economy showed signs of stabilisation in the first half of 2025 after a prolonged period of uncertainty and tension in international trade. The Group remains committed to continuous product upgrades and cost optimisation against this backdrop. We are cautiously optimistic about long-term business development in the local and overseas markets. We will continue to launch premium products that offer superior taste and quality ingredients, while expanding our portfolio to meet the growing demand from health-conscious consumers. Building on our solid foundation, the pursuit of a well-diversified product portfolio, and the premiumisation strategy, we are well-positioned for continuous revenue and earnings growth while expanding our brand recognition across Hong Kong, Mainland China and other regions.”

Nissin Foods Company Limited (“Nissin Foods”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; Stock code: 1475) is a renowned food company in Hong Kong and Mainland China, with a diversified portfolio of well-known and highly popular brands, primarily focusing on the premium instant noodle segment. The Group officially established its presence in Hong Kong in 1984 and is the largest instant noodle company in Hong Kong. The Group primarily manufactures and sells instant noodles, high-quality frozen food products, including frozen dim sum and frozen noodles, and also sells and distributes other food and beverage products, including retort pouches, snacks, mineral water, sauce and vegetable products under its two core corporate brands, namely “NISSIN” and “DOLL” together with a diversified portfolio of iconic household premium brands. The Group’s five flagship product brands, namely “Cup Noodles”, “Demae Iccho”, “Doll Instant Noodle”, “Doll Dim Sum” and “Fuku” are also among the most popular choices in their respective food product categories in Hong Kong. In the Mainland China market, the Group has introduced technology innovation through the “ECO Cup” concept and primarily focuses its sales efforts in first-and second-tier cities. In addition, Nissin Foods operates business in other regions including Vietnam, Taiwan, Korea and Australia markets.

Nissin Foods is currently a constituent of five Hang Seng Indexes, namely: Hang Seng Composite Index, Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index, Hang Seng Composite Industry Index – Consumer Staples, Hang Seng SCHK Consumption Index and Hang Seng SCHK Food and Drink Index. Nissin Foods is eligible for trading under Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect. For more information, please visit www.nissingroup.com.hk.

