Nutanix Named a Challenger in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Container Management

Company recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced it has been recognized as a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Container Management . This marks Nutanix’s recognition for the first time in this Magic Quadrant following the launch of its Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) solution last year.

Nutanix launched NKP following the integration of D2iQ, Inc.’s Kubernetes Platform, enabling Nutanix to quickly deliver a production-ready enterprise solution for managing cloud native applications across diverse environments. This gives Nutanix customers the ability to run modern and traditional applications on the same platform anywhere, including in their datacenter, at the edge, or in public clouds on either virtualized underlays, bare metal, or native public cloud Kubernetes® environments.

“We’re delighted to be recognized as a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Container Management, which we believe is testament to our relentless focus on product innovation and customer success,” said Lee Caswell, SVP Product and Solutions Marketing at Nutanix. “Our open and complete NKP solution complements our existing portfolio both architecturally and in go-to-market execution, giving customers a seamless path to modernize their applications while simplifying operations across hybrid multicloud environments.”

Nutanix customers worldwide, including a leading North American financial services firm which discussed their use case in this video , are using NKP to innovate faster with an open, CNCF-compliant cloud native stack that gives platform engineering teams a consistent operating model for securely managing Kubernetes clusters. NKP avoids operational complexity, simplifying monitoring, and managing containers.

Another customer using NKP is Karnataka Bank in India, which is running its critical business applications, including cloud native customer-facing ones, on the Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP) solution, which supports Kubernetes. The applications running on NCP enable the bank to provide services such as mobile and Internet banking, fraud and risk management, loan management, and much more.

The bank is also running a cloud native digital currency application required by the Reserve Bank of India on NCP.

“Our customers are digitally savvy, so this requires us to quickly roll-out and provide cloud native applications that are easy to use, can be easily updated, and are always available,” said Venkat Krishnan, CIO, Karnataka Bank. “Nutanix’s platform, ability to support Kubernetes, and professional services enable us to deploy the applications required by the marketplace we serve and regulators.”

Nutanix continued to innovate in the container space with the introduction of its Cloud Native AOS solution earlier this year—extending Nutanix’s enterprise storage and advanced data services to hyperscaler Kubernetes services and bare metal cloud native environments, all without requiring a hypervisor. The Cloud Native AOS solution is now available globally.

For more information about NKP, please visit: nutanix.com/products/kubernetes-management-platform .

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Container Management, Dennis Smith, Tony Iams, Lucas Albuquerque, Stephanie Bauman, X August, 2025

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2025 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix”) in the United States and other countries. Kubernetes is a registered trademark of The Linux Foundation in the United States and other countries. Other brand names or marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release is for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes a warranty or other binding commitment by Nutanix. This release may contain express and implied forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are instead based on Nutanix’s current expectations, estimates and beliefs. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond Nutanix’s control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Nutanix assumes no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Customer statements on results, benefits, savings or other outcomes depend on a variety of factors including their use case, individual requirements, and operating environments, and should not be construed to be a promise or obligation to deliver specific outcomes or as guarantees of future performance.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Marty Filipowski pr@nutanix.com