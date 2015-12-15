Nuvini Launches NuviniAI Lab to Accelerate AI Adoption Across Portfolio Companies and Drive Scalable Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuvini Group Limited (Nasdaq: NVNI) (“Nuvini” or the “Company”), Latin America’s leading serial acquirer of B2B SaaS companies, today announced the official launch of NuviniAI Lab, a dedicated internal program designed to accelerate artificial intelligence (“AI”) adoption across its portfolio companies, unlock operational efficiencies, and foster scalable, repeatable AI innovation.

The Lab builds on the success of Nuvini’s broader AI initiative and introduces a structured hands on approach to developing, piloting, and scaling AI solutions across business functions including sales, marketing, finance, HR, legal, and customer service. The program will provide centralized infrastructure, expert resources, and curated AI use cases to fast-track value creation across Nuvini’s ecosystem.

“We’re not just experimenting with AI, we’re industrializing it,” said Pierre Schurmann, CEO of Nuvini. “With NuviniAI Lab, we’re embedding artificial intelligence directly into the operational DNA of our portfolio companies. This isn’t about hype, it’s about execution. We’re leveraging AI to drive measurable improvements in efficiency, decision-making, and customer experience. It’s a strategic initiative focused on speed, scale, and delivering tangible ROI across the board.”

NuviniAI Lab will focus on five strategic pillars:

Accelerated Adoption: Through plug-and-play AI templates, low-code environments, and 90-day ROI pilots

Centralized Experimentation: Shared MVPs for common agents like contract analyzers and invoice matchers

AI Playbooks: Function-specific guides (e.g., AI for SaaS Sales), vendor evaluations, and standardized implementation

Talent Enablement: Hands-on workshops, hackathons, and cross-company knowledge sharing

Responsible AI: Emphasis on governance, data privacy, and model transparency

The Lab is initially targeting high-impact use cases such as AI SDR agents, L1 chatbots, contract review automation, invoice reconciliation, and pulse analysis for HR. Technical leaders, MLOps teams, and embedded AI Champions are being deployed to ensure successful rollouts across companies.

The implementation roadmap spans three phases:

Q3 2025 — Foundation: Infrastructure setup, stakeholder alignment, and use case selection

Q4 2025 — Pilot & Refine: AI pilots deployed in 3+ companies, with real-time feedback loops and training programs

Q1 2026 — Scale & Standardize: Portfolio-wide rollout, impact measurement, and playbook publication

“NuviniAI Lab is our internal flywheel for AI innovation,” said Gustavo Usero, Operating Group Director at Nuvini. “It’s not just a center of excellence, it’s a force multiplier. By centralizing AI research, development, and deployment, we’re ensuring that every company in our ecosystem can rapidly adopt and scale cutting-edge technologies. This approach empowers our teams to lead their markets with smarter products, faster operations, and data-driven strategies. It’s how we turn AI from a buzzword into a competitive advantage.”

About Nuvini

Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nuvini is Latin America’s leading private serial acquirer of business to business (B2B) software as a service (SaaS) companies. The company focuses on acquiring profitable, high-growth SaaS businesses with strong recurring revenue and cash flow generation. By fostering an entrepreneurial environment, Nuvini enables its portfolio companies to scale and maintain leadership within their respective industries. The company’s long-term vision is to buy, retain, and create value through strategic partnerships and operational expertise.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation: the Company’s ability to complete the potential acquisitions on the anticipated timeline or at all; general market conditions that could affect the consummation of the potential acquisition; if definitive documents with respect to a potential acquisition are executed, whether the parties will achieve any of the anticipated benefits of any such transactions; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Ǫuarterly and Annual Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the risks described in other filings that the Company may make with the SEC. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements.

