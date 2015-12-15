Owll Translator App Introduces AI Voice Cloning to Personalize Voice Translations in Over 100 Languages

SINGAPORE, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vocalbeats.AI, the AI innovation division of Vocalbeats , recently unveiled a major update to its real-time translator app, Owll Translator , to introduce voice cloning technology and a host of user experience upgrades that make multilingual communication more natural, expressive and intuitive.

Speak Naturally—In Any Language

Owll Translator’s update adds true voice cloning, allowing users to easily translate and ‘speak’ naturally in over 100 languages while retaining their unique vocal pitch, timbre, and even emotional expression—made possible with a short 10-60 seconds recording of users’ speech. Say goodbye to robotic, choppy translations and communicate authentically across language barriers.

Real-Time Translation, Simplified

The updated app now also delivers instant audio playback, seamless voice input, and clearer text display. Users can speak naturally without interruptions or distractions, as the app takes care of everything in real time.

Designed for Real Conversations

Owll Translator is built for practical, high-stakes communication—it provides fast conference interpretation that keeps up with live conversations, manages multiple speakers in group chats clearly, and automatically summarizes long meetings into concise notes with key tasks.

The app also ensures industry-specific accuracy with built-in specialized vocabularies and expert-verified terminology for medical, legal, and religious contexts; and supports more than 100 languages and dialects, including regional variations.

Owll Translator was previously known as Deeptran, and was recently rebranded to align the app with Owll , an AI note-taking app also developed by Vocalbeats.AI. This move reflects a focused product strategy to unify the company’s real-time productivity tools under a more cohesive and searchable naming system—making it easier for users to discover and connect with Vocalbeats.AI’s suite of AI solutions.

Now Available on the App Store

Owll Translator is now available on the Apple App Store . Existing users of Deeptran will automatically receive the update, including the new name and feature set.





About Vocalbeats

Vocalbeats is dedicated to building the world’s largest audio platforms to better connect and communicate while pioneering innovation in AI-powered products and experiences. The company fosters a globally diverse and inclusive team, committed to revolutionizing audio platforms by leveraging the synergy of heterogenous perspectives. This commitment ensures the creation of innovative products that resonate worldwide.

The company has a dedicated artificial intelligence division, dubbed Vocalbeats.AI, which focuses on building intelligent, user-friendly products and services to improve everyday life through advanced AI that is more accessible, intuitive and human.