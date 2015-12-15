PageUp Infuses AI Across its Hiring Platform to Automate Repetitive Tasks and Accelerate Smart Hiring

Global Leader in Human-First Recruiting Introduces New Innovations to Help Overwhelmed Recruiting Teams Hire More Efficiently

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PageUp, a global leader in talent acquisition software, today announced the launch of advanced AI features across its recruitment marketing platform, PageUp Clinch, and its Applicant Tracking System (PageUp ATS). PageUp’s mid-year product release is designed to solve the biggest challenges in today’s hiring market: overwhelming application volumes and the critical need for speed, without sacrificing a personal touch.

“Today’s recruiters are heroes, but they’re buried in repetitive tasks,” said Eric Lochner, CEO of PageUp. “Our goal with this release is to give them superpowers. By embedding intelligence directly into their workflow, we’re not just automating processes; we’re giving them back their most valuable resource: time to build meaningful connections with candidates. That’s how to win in today’s talent landscape.”

New Updates to Clinch Recruitment Marketing Suite

Designed to attract and engage job candidates, the new AI-powered features in PageUp Clinch reduce the need for manual follow-up and improve conversion by enhancing the candidate experience with more meaningful engagement points and next steps.

AI-Driven Page Building: Predictive insights and heatmaps, based on proprietary behavioral data, help talent acquisition teams create high-impact career pages without lengthy trial and error, attracting more of the right talent.

AI Chatbot: PageUp's intuitive chatbot enables job seekers to register for talent networks, conduct job searches using conversational queries and initiate job applications directly within the chat. This self-service approach ensures no opportunity is missed while providing a smooth, supportive candidate journey.

Candidate Summarization: AI-generated summaries highlighting key experience and skills, enabling recruiters to quickly and confidently shortlist candidates.

Smart Send Assist: AI analyzes each candidate's engagement patterns to deliver emails when they are most likely to be opened. By adapting to unique behaviors, this feature increases candidate engagement, improves response rates and reduces the need for repeated follow-ups.

New Features in PageUp Applicant Tracking System

Built to fast-track time-to-hire, the latest AI-powered updates to PageUp’s ATS support hiring manager collaboration and ensure fair, informed decision-making throughout the screening and selection process.

AI Resume Summarization: With recruiting teams facing hundreds of resumes and limited time, critical details are easily overlooked. Similar to the PageUp Clinch Candidate Summarization, this new enhancement delivers clear, automated summaries to review candidates quickly, consistently and confidently without sacrificing quality.

AI Content Assistance: Quickly polish recruiter communications by adjusting tone, expanding text or improving clarity, saving valuable time while delivering clear, results-oriented communiques.

AI Interview Guide: Generate job-specific questions based on available context, such as the job description and recruitment briefs, leading to more structured, personalized and effective interviews.

PageUp’s mid-year release is now being rolled out to customers globally. With this update, PageUp empowers recruiting teams with more control over their time, stronger confidence in their decisions and more opportunities to deliver meaningful candidate experiences at scale.

To see how PageUp elevates hiring results, visit pageuppeople.com to request a demo.

About PageUp

PageUp believes the most powerful talent acquisition technology is built on one simple principle: human connection. As the chosen talent acquisition partner for the world’s most trusted brands, PageUp delivers a world-class customer experience by building deep, lasting partnerships. This commitment is reflected in PageUp’s intelligent talent acquisition platform, an intuitive, AI-powered system that’s easy to use, adaptable to an organization’s unique hiring needs, and always innovating. PageUp strips away complexity so talent teams can focus on what matters – creating the strong, human connections that forge a resilient workforce.

For more information, visit www.pageuppeople.com .

