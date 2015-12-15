Pando on Inc 5000 Pando Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pando , the leading logistics AI company, has been named to the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list, the most respected ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This places Pando among an elite group of businesses that have demonstrated remarkable growth, innovation and resilience.

Ranked at No. 2093, Pando earned its spot due to its growth fueled by increasing demand for intelligent, tech-driven logistics solutions and its ability to scale operations while delivering consistent value to enterprise customers. A period marked by global supply chain disruptions, rapidly shifting consumer expectations and technological transformation across the logistics sector.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team, the trust of our customers and our relentless focus on delivering adaptability and resilience for supply chain networks,” said Nitin Jayakrishnan, Co-founder & CEO of Pando. “Making the Inc. 5000 validates the hard work we’ve put into scaling our business while helping companies navigate complex logistics challenges.”

Pando specializes in global logistics, providing enterprises with customizable AI agents to optimize their supply chain operations. With a growing footprint with customers across the U.S., Pando has become a trusted choice to those seeking to scale their supply chains with agility and deliver real value.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

The Inc. 5000 list represents companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and fluctuating labor market. The list has previously honored industry giants such as Intuit, Meta, and Microsoft in its early stages. This year’s honorees represent companies that have not only grown revenues but have done so while contributing meaningfully to their industries and communities.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Pando

Pando is a global leader in AI-powered logistics technology, helping manufacturers, distributors, and retailers automate the procure-to-pay lifecycle of freight to build agility, control freight spend, and reduce carbon footprint. Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises with global customers across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions, Pando is pioneering the future of autonomous logistics with cutting-edge AI.

Pando is recognized by Gartner for its transportation management capabilities, by World Economic Forum (WEF) as a Technology Pioneer, by G2 as a Market Leader in Freight Management, and named one of the fastest-growing technology companies by Deloitte. For more information, visit www.pando.ai .

Media Contact

Courtney Meints

Skyya PR for Pando

+1 651-329-9098

pando@skyya.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/024d7919-195d-42be-9a65-d319fc47baaa