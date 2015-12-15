Panorama Named Preferred Partner By Skyward to bring Best In Class AI and MTSS Solution

STEVENS POINT, Wis., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Skyward , a school administration software provider committed to helping K-12 leaders spend less time on tasks and more time with students, is proud to announce Panorama Education , a K-12 education technology company that helps students achieve success in school and beyond, a preferred partner bringing AI-driven intervention planning and best in class evidence-based multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS) to students across the nation.

Skyward customers now have direct access to Panorama Solara, a FERPA-compliant AI platform built for K–12, and Panorama Student Success, a proven MTSS platform highly integrated with Skyward’s Qmlativ solution.

As educators rapidly adopt generative AI at the classroom level to save time and personalize student learning, school districts are seeking effective system-wide AI solutions that uphold rigorous standards for data security, privacy, and compliance. At the same time, emerging mandates require districts to track and report interventions more comprehensively, yet many SIS platforms do not seamlessly integrate with the MTSS tools that make this possible.

Now, with this new preferred partnership, districts using Skyward can enjoy a holistic integration with Panorama Solara (a FERPA-compliant AI platform built for K-12 districts) or Panorama Student Success (research-backed MTSS platform). “When districts can securely integrate tools that work together, they spend less time managing systems and more time supporting students,” said Dave Ilkka, vice president of new business development at Skyward.

Skyward districts can now confidently use Panorama’s AI-powered intervention planning, MTSS reporting and analytics, and district-specific AI tools without needing to build costly custom integrations or dealing with unknown compliance or security risks. While Skyward’s Qmlativ platform includes a built-in MTSS solution, integrating with Panorama Student Success will bring districts deeper insights and additional functionality to better support every student and streamline how districts access and use data for AI and MTSS.

“Through our partnership with Skyward, districts can now leverage high-quality, context-aware AI outputs and research-backed MTSS interventions while upholding the highest standards of student data privacy,” said John Ruff, director of strategic partnerships at Panorama Education. “This eliminates data silos, reduces manual work, and supports seamless state reporting and compliance.”

Together, Skyward, and Panorama Education are committed to delivering a smarter, more secure path forward for districts—one that empowers educators, supports compliance, and drives better outcomes for every student.

About Skyward: Since 1980, Skyward’s SIS and ERP solutions have helped more than 2,500 school districts save time, connect with families, and empower success. By blending advanced technology guided by actual users with world-class support delivered with a personal touch, Skyward is the clear choice for K-12 leaders who want to spend less time on tasks and more time with students. To learn more about the next generation of K-12 administration software, visit www.skyward.com.

About Panorama: Panorama Education is an education technology company founded in 2012 that helps students achieve success in school and beyond, and gives schools and school districts a platform to hear what families, students and teachers need in the classroom. Educators use Panorama’s software platform to understand and support students across academics, attendance, behavior, and life skills development. District leaders use the same platform to track progress toward strategic goals, such as literacy, graduation, and school safety. Panorama is proud that its platform is used to support 15 million students in 25,000 schools and 2,000 districts across the United States. For more information, visit www.panoramaed.com.

Media Contact:

Alexis Bushman

Skyward, Inc.

(715) 972-4397

alexis.bushman@skyward.com