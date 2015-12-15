PawkyMo Rolls Out AR Series: Modular Electric Bikes Engineered For Style, Utility, and Terrain Mastery

Summary: PawkyMo has introduced the AR20 and AR50 2X2, two modular electric bikes supported by three official kits: TRAVERSE KIT, CAMPING KIT, and HomeCargo KIT, delivering an all-in-one solution for riders who demand adaptability without compromise.

San Francisco, California–(Newsfile Corp. – August 22, 2025) – Electric mobility company PawkyMo has launched its AR Series, the industry’s first modular line of electric bikes built on a unified platform that adapts to multiple travel needs. The series includes two distinct models, the AR20 and AR50 2X2, along with three functional kits, TRAVERSE KIT, CAMPING KIT, and HomeCargo KIT, designed to support commuting, utility hauling, and outdoor riding.

The AR Series introduces a frame-based system with more than 30 mounting points, enabling customization for different riding scenarios. This innovative layout empowers riders to easily attach racks, cargo gear, batteries, and utility components, allowing real-time reconfiguration for any journey.

At the core of every AR-series vehicle is a fully customized BAFANG electric system, including motor, battery, controller, and display-built specifically for each model to ensure seamless integration and maximum performance. Additionally, each bike meets IPX65 to IPX67 waterproof standards, making them highly resistant to water and dust, and purpose-built for unpredictable outdoor conditions.

Riders can configure either model by installing, removing, or combining hardware components according to specific needs. The platform supports both e-bike and electric motorcycle configurations.

AR20 and AR50 2X2: Two Models, One Platform

The AR50 2X2 features dual 1000-watt motors and two LG 21700-cell batteries, providing a total energy capacity of 2,400Wh. Drive settings include front-wheel, rear-wheel, and dual-wheel modes, managed through a customized BAFANG controller.

The vehicle is equipped with a KKE motorcycle-grade adjustable hydraulic front suspension and an adjustable rear suspension system. A 4.6-inch TFT display supports theme switching, USB Type-C charging, and seamless mobile app integration for navigation, updates, and Bluetooth control.

The AR20 is fitted with a rear hub motor rated at 750 watts, with a peak output of 1,300 watts. It is powered by LG 21700-cell batteries and features the same 4.6-inch TFT display, USB Type-C charging, and mobile app functions as the AR50 2X2, enabling navigation, updates, and Bluetooth control. A key feature is its 8.2-liter under-seat storage, which holds up to 10 standard beverage cans and adds practical utility for everyday use. Like the AR50, it also includes a KKE motorcycle-grade front suspension and a customized BAFANG drive system tailored to the AR20’s configuration for responsive control.

Both models include Battery Management System (BMS) protection and support app-based customization. All systems are engineered to operate reliably under variable terrain conditions, from paved roads to loose surfaces. To expand on this versatility, PawkyMo offers three interchangeable kits designed for specific riding needs.

Interchangeable Kit Options

Three kits expand the core functionality of both AR20 and AR50 2X2 models:

TRAVERSE KIT supports off-road conditions and long-distance terrain.

CAMPING KIT provides features for overnight and multi-day outings.

HomeCargo KIT is designed for hauling equipment, goods, and everyday loads.

Each kit connects to either model using the shared platform. Riders can install one or multiple kits depending on the route, environment, or required storage. Components can be adjusted using simple tools, supporting real-time reconfiguration between trips. Mounting and detachment procedures are designed to accommodate daily users without a technical background.

Adaptability and rider freedom are central to PawkyMo’s design philosophy. The slogan “Stay Pawky, Keep Moving” embodies this approach—not merely as a catchphrase, but as a reflection of the mindset driving their platform-first innovation.

System Architecture

The platform-centered design accommodates changing usage scenarios without requiring multiple vehicles. Both the AR20 and AR50 2X2 operate in either e-bike or electric motorcycle modes, giving users access to urban and off-road capabilities in one product line.

Kits released in the future will maintain backward compatibility. The hardware layout, from frame geometry to electrical bus integration, is structured to support future kit expansion without requiring hardware redesign.

Product Access and Specifications

The AR Series and its three kits will be available for pre-order later this year through www.pawkymo.com, and compatibility details are published on the site, along with support resources and product visuals hosted on Instagram and YouTube.

About PawkyMo

Founded in 2023, PawkyMo develops modular electric vehicles focused on adaptability, design flexibility, and platform continuity. The company builds bikes capable of transitioning between e-bike and motorcycle-level performance, offering form factors and features that respond to the needs of commuters, travelers, and utility users alike.

