Plurilock Security Inc. Announces Sale of CloudCodes Assets to Scope Technologies Corp.

Total considerations of $1,780,000 consisting of cash and stock

Plurilock has evolved from serving the SME marketplace to focusing on large enterprises and government

Divestiture streamlines operations and drives core focus to Critical Services

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 20, 2025) – Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and its subsidiary, Plurilock Security Solutions Inc. (“Plurilock” or the “Company”), has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement dated August 20, 2025 (the “APA”) with Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (“Scope”) to sell certain assets of its CloudCodes business (the “Transaction”).

Pursuant to the terms of the APA, Scope has agreed to acquire the Company’s subsidiary, Plurilock Security Private Limited, and certain assets relating to the CloudCodes business. In consideration, Scope has agreed to pay the Company $100,000 in cash and issue to the Company a total of 4,200,000 common shares of Scope for total considerations of $1,780,000. The Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The Company expects to close the Transaction on or around September 15, 2025. This Transaction is an arm’s length transaction. In connection with the Transaction, the Company will pay Canaccord Genuity Corp. an advisory fee of $40,000, payable in common shares of the Company, subject to TSXV approval. All of the securities that may be issued in connection with the Transaction will be subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

“Over the past 3 years, Plurilock has evolved from serving the SME marketplace to focusing on large enterprises, government, and Fortune 500 clients,” said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock Security. “As a result, the SME segment is no longer core to our strategy. CloudCodes is a strong asset with deep roots in the small and medium business market, and we are pleased to see it continue under Scope Technologies leadership. We are fully aligned in supporting CloudCodes’ growth and success, while we continue to streamline our operations and focus on Critical Services. Further details will be available during our second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results webinar later today at 11am ET. “

About Plurilock

Plurilock is a services-led, product-enabled, AI-native cybersecurity company that solves complex cyber problems in high-stakes environments where failure isn’t an option. Trusted by Five-Eyes governments, NATO-aligned agencies, and Global 2000 enterprises, we defend critical infrastructure and safeguard the systems that power modern life. Our Critical Services division delivers operational resilience through unmatched expertise, proprietary IP, and AI-driven playbooks. Learn more at plurilock.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) related to future events or Plurilock’s future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like “will”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “could”, “should”, “may”, “might”, “expect”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “project”, “assume”, “contemplate”, “believe”, “shall”, “scheduled”, and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock’s business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company’s forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company’s business are more fully discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263164