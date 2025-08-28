Poolbetx Token (PBX) – The World’s First Crypto i-Gaming Digital Chip

NEW YORK, Aug 28, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – As part of its launch, Poolbetx (https://poolbetx.com) proudly introduces its Token (PBX), a stable crypto coin designed as a digital igaming chip for the Poolbetx ecosystem.

  • Built on TON Blockchain: PBX runs on the highly scalable TON blockchain, ensuring speed, low fees, and reliability.
  • Global Accessibility: PBX can be accessed and traded across all major DEX pools including DeDust.io and Ston.fi.
  • Wallet Integration: Customers can easily buy, exchange, or cash out PBX tokens directly through Telegram Wallet and TON Hub Wallet, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
  • Borderless & Jurisdiction-Free: PBX enables seamless global usage, allowing Poolbetx players to withdraw, play, and transact without jurisdictional restrictions – a world-first innovation in crypto igaming platforms.

“PBX is more than a token – it’s a bridge between our global customers and the Poolbetx ecosystem,” said a Poolbetx spokesperson. “By making PBX accessible on everyday apps like Telegram and Tonhub, we’re ensuring anyone, anywhere, can join Poolbetx with ease.”

With PBX, Poolbetx not only provides premium i- games but also a financial infrastructure that redefines global access to entertainment.

Media contact
Brand: Poolbetx
Contact: media team
Email: support@poolbetx.com 
Website: https://poolbetx.com

