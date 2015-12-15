Practice AI™ Launches Seamless Integrations with MyCase and CASEpeer

Streamline Your Workflow, Reclaim Your Time, and Focus on What Matters Most

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Practice AI™ is excited to announce new integrations with two of the legal industry’s most widely used case management systems: MyCase and CASEpeer.

This expansion is part of Practice AI’s relentless commitment to eliminating administrative friction for its clients and giving legal teams more time to focus on outcomes, not file handling.

Let Your Systems Do the Heavy Lifting

Read moreUltimate Guide: Everything You Need to Know About Industry 4.0

With everything seamlessly connected, this new integration helps teams avoid wasted effort, reduce mistakes, and spend more time on meaningful legal work.

With Practice AI™ + MyCase or CASEpeer, we’re assisting firms with:

  • Cutting administrative time with easy one-click document retrieval from your case files
  • Delivering faster results without switching platforms
  • Avoiding costly mistakes by keeping data synced in real-time
  • Scaling their team’s impact without adding headcount or workload

“We’ve listened closely to our clients and know that toggling between systems is one of their biggest pain points and bottlenecks,” said Krista Garren, Head of Business Development at Practice AI™. “With this new integration, we’re not just saving time, we’re giving firms the ability to quickly focus on delivering great outcomes for their clients.”

Available Now

Read moreHow Manufacturing Businesses Are Being Affected by the Robot Revolution

The MyCase and CASEpeer integrations are launching this week and are available to all Practice AI™ clients. To schedule a personalized walkthrough, visit https://www.practice.ai.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Practice AI™
Address: 21731 Ventura Blvd. #175, Woodland Hills, CA 91364
Phone: (424) 476-5858
Email: sales@lawpractice.ai

For more information, visit www.lawpractice.ai

Visit us on social media:
Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | X.com

Related Stories

Owll Translator App Introduces AI Voice Cloning to Personalize Voice Translations in Over 100 Languages

reAlpha Mortgage Expands Footprint into Utah, Strengthens Team with Industry Leader

Nuvini Launches NuviniAI Lab to Accelerate AI Adoption Across Portfolio Companies and Drive Scalable Growth

Loka Joins AWS Generative AI Innovation Center to Accelerate Enterprise-Scale Innovation

WRC 2025: Shoucheng Showcases Full Robotics Value Chain

Graid Technology Announces Global Availability of SupremeRAID(TM) HE (HPC Edition), Wins Best of Show at FMS 2025

You may have missed

Owll Translator App Introduces AI Voice Cloning to Personalize Voice Translations in Over 100 Languages

Practice AI™ Launches Seamless Integrations with MyCase and CASEpeer

reAlpha Mortgage Expands Footprint into Utah, Strengthens Team with Industry Leader

Nuvini Launches NuviniAI Lab to Accelerate AI Adoption Across Portfolio Companies and Drive Scalable Growth

Loka Joins AWS Generative AI Innovation Center to Accelerate Enterprise-Scale Innovation

error: Content is protected !!