Procurement AI Tech Leader Order.co Secures Spot on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

Order.co’s recognition in the Inc. 5000 list underscores the company’s rapid growth, driven by its AI-powered approach to simplifying business purchasing

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Order.co, a leading AI-powered procurement platform , is proud to announce that it has earned a spot in Inc.’s annual list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for the third time. Order.co’s dedication to simplifying buying for businesses through its B2B Ecommerce shopping experience and AI tooling earned it No. 1,804 on the list.

The company’s rapid growth is fueled by continued investment in AI innovation and a relentless focus on improving the purchasing experience for customers. Notably Order.co’s AI sourcing delivers cost-effective product recommendations from its extensive network of reliable vendors, saving customers an average of 5% on purchases. Additionally, Order.co’s tracking AI sends customers a consolidated view of their order statuses and shipment tracking information in one email per day, eliminating guesswork in the fulfillment process.

“We’re honored to be included on the Inc. 5000 list,” said Zach Garippa, CEO and Co-Founder of Order.co. “From the beginning, we believed that the complex world of B2B purchasing desperately needed the ease and simplicity of B2C Ecommerce, and the growth we’ve experienced since then affirmed our vision. We’re proud of how far we’ve come, and even more excited about what’s ahead as we continue to leverage AI that helps our customers operate with greater clarity, control, and confidence.”

Order.co’s recognition comes as part of a broader celebration of entrepreneurial excellence and impact. The 2025 honorees represent the most dynamic and resilient private companies, collectively contributing over 48,000 jobs to the U.S. economy. Past winners include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, and Patagonia – placing Order.co amongst a group of industry-shaping brands.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, Editor in Chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm – they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Order.co

Order.co is an AI-powered procurement software that simplifies business buying by combining the ease of online shopping with the sophistication of world-class purchase order and AP automation. The result? Businesses cut costs and complexity with every order.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, Order.co has raised $70M in funding from industry-leading investors like MIT, Stage 2 Capital, Rally Ventures, 645 Ventures, and more. Hundreds of companies, like WeWork and Hugo Boss, leverage Order.co to centralize purchase-to-pay workflows, scale operations, and gain total control over spending – saving an average of 5% on products. To learn more, visit order.co .

