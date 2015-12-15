Pushpay Announces its Approach to Artificial Intelligence and Unveils AI-Fueled Product Enhancements at its Customer Connect Event

Pushpay delivers industry-first AI solutions for churches seeking to better know and grow their communities

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pushpay , the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for mission-driven organizations, today announces its new AI-fueled product enhancements , kicking off a new era of technology to empower ministry leaders with intelligent tools that spark meaningful action. At a private Customer Connect event on August 12, Pushpay also unveiled two new features launching this fall: AI Search for people and a tool that provides AI-powered queries and insights for donor data.

“The future of ministry is not just about integrating more technology, it’s about amplifying human connection,” said Kenny Wyatt, Pushpay CEO. “We believe technology, when aligned with the mission and used effectively, can magnify impact and empower ministry leaders to engage with more intentionality. Pushpay’s AI-driven tools provide our customers the insights they need to spark genuine connection.”

According to Pushpay’s 2025 State of Church Technology report , AI use among churches is up 80% compared to last year, and 45% of church leaders believe that generative AI tools will be strategically important to their ministry over the next two to three years. However, as AI becomes more integrated into everyday culture, ministry leaders are grappling with how to leverage it for a greater Kingdom impact.

Pushpay’s people-first approach to AI and innovation is rooted in the needs of ministry leaders, and has been shaped in partnership with churches across the country. The Company’s focus is on amplifying connections in the Church, rather than simply automating ministry. As pastors and church leaders seek to know the state of their flock and grow discipleship, Pushpay technology helps surface those moments of lasting transformation, recognizing that it’s the purpose-driven actions of people that truly change lives.

The first feature to be released from this new initiative is Pushpay’s AI Search , a first to market solution for churches that uses natural language to empower ministry teams to quickly identify and connect with people at critical moments in their faith journey. The feature is built into Pushpay’s existing People Search tool, and enables ministry leaders to type what they’re looking for—such as “people who haven’t attended in 30 days,” or “families who gave on Easter”—and the tool instantly builds actionable filters. The company also announced the upcoming launch of its AI natural language queries for donor data, a feature that helps ministry leaders quickly sift through donor data to spot trends and take action.

“AI gives us the ability to unlock and amplify the value already inside our systems. It helps us reveal hidden patterns, offer smart recommendations, and ultimately guide ministry with clarity and compassion,” said Gruia Pitigoi-Aron, Pushpay’s Chief Product Officer. “This isn’t about just chasing a trend—it’s about differentiating ourselves in a way that reflects the core mission of the church.”

Today’s announcement reflects a new chapter of faithful innovation from Pushpay, equipping the Church for a new era of ministry. For more information about today’s announcement, visit the Company’s Innovation webpage at www.pushpay.com/innovation .

About Pushpay

Pushpay empowers mission-based organizations to engage their communities. We exist to bring people together and help people be known. Through our innovative suite of products, we cultivate generosity by streamlining donation processes, enhancing communication, and strengthening connection. Whether managing donations, organizing events, or connecting with community members, Pushpay’s integrated tools enable ministry leaders to focus on what matters most – growing their ministry and deepening engagement. For more information visit www.pushpay.com .