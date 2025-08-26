PWD Announces Milestone, Helping over 500 Perth Businesses Increase Their Search Visibility Online

PWD claims its success comes from its holistic approach to SEO and constant campaign monitoring, enabling clients to achieve ambitious marketing objectives.

Perth, Australia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 1, 2025) – PWD is proud to announce that it has reached a significant milestone – helping over 500 clients in the Perth area increase their visibility in Google search and other online platforms. As one of the foremost SEO companies in the city, the outfit fields teams of in-house SEO experts to ensure that campaigns achieve maximum results.

“We are thrilled with the results we’ve achieved in such a short period,” said Oliver Wood, Managing Director at PWD. “The growth we’ve seen at our agency has exceeded our expectations and has allowed us to not only maintain but expand our operations in Australia and New Zealand. This success is a testament to the effectiveness of a data-driven, customer-centric approach to digital marketing.”

Part of PWD’s success comes from its AI-driven digital marketing strategies. It makes decisions for clients using data-rich tools, whether for SEO services, PPC marketing, or its creative outreach operations. Brands get access to the agency’s comprehensive toolbox for increased visibility, higher search engine rankings and bolstered website traffic using the latest proven methods. The result, according to the firm, is a competitive edge that attracts new customers and differentiates clients from their competitors.

PWD provides a list of case studies to show past performance on its website, highlighting the verticals it can assist. It also offers fully compliant communication and reporting across the board, keeping customers up to date with progress, focusing on both on-page and off-page techniques.

The growth of PWD’s customer base in Perth is also allowing the company to expand to new regions. While the agency is based in Western Australia, it also provides services in Broome, Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide.

About PWD

PWD is a leading provider of SEO services in Perth and across Australia, offering high-value, high-performance solutions for clients looking to grow online. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and cutting-edge digital strategies, the company continues to expand its presence in key markets across Australia and New Zealand.

