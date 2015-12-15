QCI Expands Leadership Depth with Strategic Hires with the VizExplorer Integration

With 200+ years of combined leadership experience and IP dating back to 2009, QCI now commands the industry’s strongest foundation of people and innovation.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today announced that its leadership team has grown significantly through a series of strategic hires in 2024–2025, combined with the successful integration of VizExplorer. Together, these moves have created the deepest bench of talent in the gaming analytics industry, supported by a rich legacy of intellectual property that ensures QCI’s freedom to innovate at scale.

QCI’s executive and senior leadership team now represents over 200 years of combined experience in gaming operations and analytics, including leaders who have driven data activation at iconic operators such as Caesars, Delaware North, Seminole Gaming, The Cosmopolitan, Wynn and more. The company has deliberately assembled experts in marketing, slot optimization, data science, AI, and enterprise software — creating a balanced and proven team that understands both the operational floor and the analytical back office.

The addition of VizExplorer’s intellectual property portfolio — developed since 2009 — provides QCI with a powerful foundation of proven analytics methodologies and advanced data visualization techniques. This unique body of work, now combined with QCI’s innovation-first culture, gives the expanded team tremendous freedom to operate while pushing the boundaries of AI-driven solutions for the gaming industry.

“Some companies rely on a single star executive to define their leadership,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO. “At QCI, we’ve built something stronger: a constellation of leaders, each bringing unique expertise, vision, and track records of success. By combining QCI’s innovation with VizExplorer’s intellectual property and operational depth, we have created a leadership team and technology stack that is unmatched in the industry.”

This unprecedented combination of people and IP strengthens QCI’s ability to accelerate product innovation, scale customer success, and pioneer the future of data activation. Customers benefit from the team’s collective experience not just in analytics, but also in real-world deployment, regulatory environments, and casino operations at scale.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

