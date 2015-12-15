RadarFirst Launches Radar Controls™, Bringing AI-Enabled Regulatory Mapping and Compliance Clarity to the Enterprise

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RadarFirst, a leader in regulatory risk automation for global enterprises, announced today the launch of Radar Controls™, an AI-enabled solution designed to transform how organizations manage compliance.

Radar Controls utilizes advanced artificial intelligence to automatically identify laws, rules, and regulations that apply to a business, helping to reduce guesswork and increase regulatory clarity.

The platform also maps both internal and external controls to regulatory and self-governance obligations, supporting structured compliance management, streamlined evidence generation, and efficient reporting across jurisdictions.

“The question we hear most from privacy, compliance, and security teams is simple—but critical: What laws apply to us, and how can we demonstrate our compliance? In today’s regulatory climate, clarity and defensibility are everything. Radar Controls delivers both in a single, unified platform,” said Lauren Wallace, Chief Legal Officer at RadarFirst.”

Radar Controls provides compliance program managers with immediate insight into applicable laws and how existing controls measure up to best prepare for an AI audit under the EU AI Act, aligning internal controls with NIST or ISO standards, or managing compliance across global data protection laws.

By automating regulatory applicability analysis and mapping requirements to the appropriate control framework, Radar Controls helps organizations identify compliance gaps, streamline implementation, and generate documentation of traceability across jurisdictions and in response to evolving regulatory landscapes.

A New Standard for Regulatory Intelligence and Controls Coverage

Radar Controls combines AI-powered insights with RadarFirst’s patented legal engine to deliver unmatched visibility, speed, and defensibility. Key capabilities include:

Automated, AI‑enabled mapping: I nstantly align industry-standard and custom control frameworks with global laws, rules, and regulations. Gain line-by-line traceability to see which controls map to specific regulations, such as HIPAA for healthcare organizations or GDPR for global companies, helping reduce manual effort, improve audit readiness, and strengthen regulatory resilience.

nstantly align industry-standard and custom control frameworks with global laws, rules, and regulations. Gain line-by-line traceability to see which controls map to specific regulations, such as HIPAA for healthcare organizations or GDPR for global companies, helping reduce manual effort, improve audit readiness, and strengthen regulatory resilience. Real-time gap detection: Instantly see how controls align to regulatory requirements and pinpoint where coverage falls short—empowering proactive remediation and continuous compliance.

Instantly see how controls align to regulatory requirements and pinpoint where coverage falls short—empowering proactive remediation and continuous compliance. Jurisdiction‑aware intelligence: Understand applicability based on entity type, data collected or processed, and operational footprint.

Understand applicability based on entity type, data collected or processed, and operational footprint. Change management and versioning: Maintain snapshot reports for laws, rules, and regulations, and alert users when mappings require review or update with time-based comparisons to demonstrate historical compliance posture.

Maintain snapshot reports for laws, rules, and regulations, and alert users when mappings require review or update with time-based comparisons to demonstrate historical compliance posture. Audit-ready traceability: Export a complete traceability matrix from framework to control to materially reduce audit preparation time.

Export a complete traceability matrix from framework to control to materially reduce audit preparation time. Single source of truth: Consolidate InfoSec, Cybersecurity, and technology resilience requirements in one centralized platform, fostering collaboration and accountability.

“This is a breakthrough in both visibility and defensibility,” said Zach Burnett, CEO of RadarFirst. “Radar Controls eliminates the guesswork from regulatory readiness so teams can stop chasing spreadsheets and start proving results.”

Radar Controls is now available to all RadarFirst customers. To request a demo or learn more, visit https://www.radarfirst.com/product/radar-controls/ .

RadarFirst Positioned for the Future with a Unified Regulatory Risk Platform

With the launch of Radar Controls and the recent debut of Radar AI Risk™, our AI governance solution that helps organizations assess, document, and align AI use with global legal and ethical standards, RadarFirst now delivers a robust, future-ready offering for modern risk and compliance teams.

Together, these milestones underscore our commitment to:

Empower the legal use of data at scale

Serve as the system of record for regulatory risk

About RadarFirst

RadarFirst is a regulatory risk automation platform that empowers global enterprises to simplify complex decision-making and ensure the responsible and legal use of data across the organization. With patented workflows, real-time risk assessments, and built-in compliance intelligence, RadarFirst helps teams respond faster, reduce exposure, and unify stakeholders around a single source of truth. From incident response to third-party oversight, RadarFirst transforms regulatory risk into a strategic advantage, building trust, improving defensibility, and fueling enterprise growth.

Media Contact: