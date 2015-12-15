RDDT Deadline: Rosen Law Firm Urges Reddit, Inc. (NYSE: RDDT) Stockholders with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm for Information About Their Rights

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers and acquirers of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE: RDDT) securities between October 29, 2024 and May 20, 2025. Reddit is a social media platform and forum-style website.





The Allegations: Rosen Law Firm is Investigating the Allegations that Reddit, Inc. (NYSE: RDDT) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) changes in Google Search’s algorithm and features like AI Overview were causing users to stop their query on Google search; (2) these algorithm changes were materially different than prior instances of reduced traffic to the Reddit website; (3) defendants were aware that the increase in the query term “Reddit” on search engines was because users were getting the sought after answer from Google Search without having to go to Reddit, and not because they intended to visit Reddit; (4) this zero-click search reality was dramatically reducing traffic to Reddit in a manner that Reddit was unable to overcome in the short term; and (5) defendants, therefore, lacked a reasonable basis for its outlook on user rates and advertising revenues. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Reddit, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by August 18, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Rosen Law Firm: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions. Rosen Law Firm does. Rosen Law Firm is a recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improving corporate governance structures, and holding company executives accountable for their wrongdoing. Since its inception, Rosen Law Firm has obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

