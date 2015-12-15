reAlpha Expands Homebuying Platform into Georgia, Activating Third State in National Realty Rollout

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) (“reAlpha” or the “Company”), an AI-powered real estate technology company, today announced the expansion of its platform into Georgia with the launch of real estate brokerage service through its REALTOR® affiliate. This milestone expands reAlpha’s realty operational footprint into a third major state.

Georgia saw over 125,000 home sales in 2024, with a median sale price of $375,000, representing approximately $47 billion in annual residential transaction volume.1 This expansion into the nation’s 8th most populous state2 positions reAlpha to serve a growing base of prospective homebuyers through a tech-enabled platform that delivers real savings at closing, including in markets such as Atlanta, Savannah, Augusta, and Macon.3

“Expanding into Georgia is a natural next step in reAlpha’s nationwide rollout,” said Mike Logozzo, Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha. “We believe it is a high-activity market with strong homebuyer demand. Our platform is built to simplify real estate while delivering meaningful savings, and Georgia gives us the opportunity to showcase that value across the Southeast.”

To further accelerate awareness of reAlpha’s services in Georgia, reAlpha will activate its strategic media-for-equity partnership with Mercurius Media Capital, extending these media campaigns into key Georgia markets. Through this partnership, reAlpha gains access to premium television and digital out-of-home advertising inventory, supporting the Company’s expansion and consumer reach.

At the core of this rollout is reAlpha’s AI-powered homebuying platform, which delivers a seamless, commission-back experience that saves an average of ~$8,000 at closing4. Powered by its AI assistant Claire, the platform offers personalized home recommendations, real-time support, and inspection report analysis, all within a single, integrated interface. By unifying services such as realty (including search and agent support), title, and mortgage, reAlpha’s goal is to help buyers save money, make informed decisions, and navigate the entire homebuying journey with greater ease and transparency.

The Company already operates in Georgia through its licensed AI-enhanced mortgage subsidiary, reAlpha Mortgage, which has served the state since 2018 and currently operates across 30 states. With the addition of real estate brokerage capabilities, reAlpha is better positioned to deliver a more connected experience for Georgia homebuyers.

As of today, reAlpha offers realty services to homebuyers in Florida, Georgia and Texas. The Company plans to launch in additional states in the coming months.

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is an AI-powered real estate technology company transforming the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. real estate services market. reAlpha is developing an end-to-end platform that streamlines real estate transactions through integrated brokerage, mortgage, and title services. With a strategic, acquisition-driven growth model and proprietary AI infrastructure, reAlpha is building a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to deliver a simpler, smarter, and more affordable path to homeownership. For more information, visit www.realpha.com .

