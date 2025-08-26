Reklaim Expands Privacy Tools with Real-Time Data Breach Alerts & Vermont Data Broker Opt-Outs for Reklaim Protect Subscribers

New features increase U.S. privacy coverage and help users respond instantly to emerging data threats

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – July 31, 2025) – Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTC Pink: MYIDF) (“Reklaim” or the “Company”), today announced two new privacy tools available immediately for all Reklaim Protect subscribers at no additional cost. The new features, Breaking Breach Alerts and Vermont Data Broker Opt-Outs, expand the platform’s ability to protect consumers in real time while continuing to reduce their overall data footprint.

These updates reflect Reklaim’s commitment to continuously advancing its privacy-first ecosystem and empowering consumers to take back control of their personal data.

“These new tools are about speed and simplicity,” said Neil Sweeney, CEO of Reklaim. “When breaches happen, every second counts, and with these alerts, our subscribers are the first to know. At the same time, we continue to scale our opt-out coverage across the U.S., with Vermont being the latest state where Reklaim helps remove your data from the market, automatically and seamlessly.”

New Features Now Live:

Breaking Breach Alerts

Subscribers now receive real-time alerts the moment a major data breach occurs. These alerts allow users to take swift action, such as changing passwords or freezing accounts, before their information is exploited. Reklaim Protect is the only privacy company providing this service today.

Vermont Data Broker Opt-Outs

Reklaim has expanded its U.S. state-level coverage by adding opt-out enforcement in Vermont. As one of the strictest data broker regulatory environments in the country, Vermont’s inclusion further protects subscribers from unauthorized data sales and surveillance.

This update builds on Reklaim’s existing opt-out coverage in California, reinforcing its commitment to state-by-state consumer data protection and taking consumer data removal to over 1,000 companies.

These features are now live and included in all Reklaim Protect plans at no additional cost.

Reklaim Protect remains one of the most accessible consumer privacy tools on the market, starting at just $1/month or $10/year, offering automated opt-outs from hundreds of data brokers, data removal monitoring, and now, breach alerts and expanded state protections.

To subscribe, visit: https://protect.reklaimyours.com.

About Reklaim

Reklaim (TSXV: MYID) (OTC Pink: MYIDF) is a pioneer in consumer data privacy and compliant data monetization. Through its mobile app, Reklaim empowers users to take control of their personal data — choosing how it’s used, who can access it, and how they benefit. Users can earn rewards, including shares in Reklaim (MYID), for participating in a transparent, privacy-first data economy.

For those looking to protect rather than monetize their data, Reklaim offers Reklaim Protect. This subscription service reduces a user’s digital footprint by removing their data from brokers and people-finder sites while actively monitoring the dark web for breaches.

