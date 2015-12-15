Relcu Raises New Funding to Build the AI-Powered System of Action for Financial Services

SARATOGA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Relcu, the all-in-one Unified CRM and AI Agent Co-Pilot built for financial services, today announced it has raised new funding with participation from both new and existing investors, including Menlo Ventures, Detroit Venture Partners, Clocktower Ventures, MUFG Innovation Partners, Commerce Ventures, and Valley Ventures. The capital will accelerate Relcu’s mission to help financial institutions boost customer conversion, strengthen retention, and expand cross-sell by transforming static systems of record into AI-powered systems of action.





Banks and lenders often rely on fragmented technology platforms, CRMs, marketing automation, loan origination systems (LOS), pricing tools, and spreadsheets that store data but do not act on it. This gap results in missed conversion opportunities, weak retention, and lost cross-sell potential. Relcu addresses this challenge by unifying customer data, automating omnichannel communication, and embedding intelligent AI agents directly into revenue-critical workflows. From lead conversion to retention and cross-sell, these agents execute multi-step processes in real time, strengthening customer relationships and driving measurable growth.

Importantly, banks don’t need to abandon Salesforce or existing systems to adopt Relcu. Our modular, interoperable design plugs into current stacks, delivering AI-powered capabilities without disruption.

Relcu has achieved 5× year-over-year growth in mortgage, serving as the only unified CRM built for consumer direct, retail, and wholesale channels. Today, we power some of the nation’s top mortgage origination teams — including nbkc bank, Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, Beeline Loans, Academy Bank and Cardinal Financial. Loan officers using Relcu manage more than 1,200 leads and close over 70 loans annually, achieving 30% higher production and 40% lower marketing costs than industry averages. Customers consistently report improved conversion rates, increased customer lifetime value, and stronger cross-sell performance.

Proceeds from this funding will advance Relcu’s product roadmap, including the expansion of AI Agent Actions, which integrate LOS, pricing, servicing, and third-party data to optimize conversion, retention, and cross-sell in real time. The company will also enhance its extensibility framework and APIs, enabling financial institutions to build and deploy custom applications; expand its product suite beyond mortgage into deposits, lending, and other high-impact products; and develop advanced analytics and peer benchmarking tools.

“AI is reshaping financial services, and institutions that compete on outcomes – conversion, retention, cross-sell and growth will lead. Relcu delivers the system of action for financial services, turning every customer interaction into intelligent action and elevating the entire customer experience,” — Abhijat Thakur, Founder and CEO of Relcu.

“Most lenders run their businesses on decades old legacy systems, leaving customer data siloed and fractured across disparate platforms. Abhijat and the Relcu team are building a powerful AI-native data platform to agentically hive off dozens of manual processes within banks to increase customer acquisition and retention.” — Croom Beatty, Partner at Menlo Ventures

“With its breadth of integrations and powerful sales automation, Relcu enables mortgage originators and banks to modernize operations, personalize engagement, and drive growth in conversion, retention, and cross-sell.” — Neal Kapur, Partner at Valley Ventures

“Relcu is a perfect example of how AI is driving true capacity expansion and meaningful cost savings inside of at-scale financial institutions today. We’ve seen their solution creates real ROI for originators in weeks vs months and they have one of the rare fintech platforms with applicability across mortgage, deposit and small business.” — Vivek Krishnamurthy, Partner at Commerce Ventures

“Vertical SaaS accelerates AI adoption in banking. Many existing CRMs function primarily as data repositories rather than intelligent workflow tools, failing to provide the user-friendly interfaces and smart automation that today’s banking teams require. Relcu has significant potential to drive meaningful transformation in this space globally.” — Mayank Shiromani, Deputy CIO at MUIP – CVC of MUFG

Relcu operates at the convergence of three market trends: Vertical SaaS for Finance, which delivers deep, regulated workflows; Generative AI and Intelligent Agents, which execute the next best action to win, keep, and grow customer relationships; and Customer Experience Automation, which enables real-time, relevant engagement without linear increases in headcount.

From the first lead to funded loan to first deposit, Relcu keeps customer relationships active, engaged, and intelligently served. The company is hiring across engineering, AI/ML, customer success, and go-to-market functions.

About Relcu

Relcu is the AI-powered System of Action for Financial Services. Its all-in-one Unified CRM and AI Agent Co-Pilot connects fragmented data, automates workflows, and activates outcome-driven customer journeys that grow conversion, retention, and cross-sell. Purpose-built for mortgage, Relcu is expanding into deposits, lending, and other financial products.

Contacts

Email: press@relcu.com

Website: https://www.relcu.com