Republic Technologies Announces 2025 AGSM Results

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 20, 2025) – Republic Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM0) (the “Company” or “Republic“) is pleased to announce that all matters put forth at the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting“) held on August 19, 2025 were approved by its shareholders.

The Company’s shareholders voted to fix the number of directors of the Company at four and elected the following four nominees to the board of directors: Daniel Liu, Hongming Luo, Tianrui Zhang and Litong Cao. Each of the nominees will hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, unless he or she sooner ceases to hold office.

The shareholders appointed Charlton & Company, CPA as the auditor of the Company.

The shareholders also passed (i) an ordinary resolution approving the adoption of a new 20% rolling long-term incentive plan; and (ii) a special resolution approving the deletion and replacement of the Company’s Articles. A copy of the Company’s Articles is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Additional information regarding each of the items approved at the Meeting is set out in the Company’s Information Circular dated July 8, 2025, that is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company’s profile.

About Republic Technologies Inc.

Republic Technologies is a publicly traded technology company integrating Ethereum infrastructure into the global economy. Backed by an ETH-denominated treasury, we operate proprietary validator and attestation networks to safeguard data integrity for universal applications.

