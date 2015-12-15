Rimere Partners With ACS Material for Global Distribution of Nanocarbon Materials









NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rimere, an advanced plasma company with proprietary nanocarbon production technology, has announced a distribution partnership with ACS Material, a leading provider of graphene for research and industry, to help accelerate Rimere’s international reach of its unique material products.

This strategic relationship will give ACS Material’s network of research universities, laboratories, and technology companies access to Rimere’s unique portfolio of nanocarbon materials, including its innovative crumpled graphene, known for its electrical conductivity and thermal properties.

ACS is one of the few global graphene supply and manufacturing companies in the industry providing a platform to bring together state-of-the-art technology, advanced engineering, research and testing to enhance and intensify the performance and applications of graphene.

Rimere uses its patented sequential hybrid plasma technology to break apart methane molecules and reconfigure them into high-value clean energy and materials. Rimere’s Reformer can selectively produce different nanocarbon materials including high purity graphene, as it transforms natural gas into clean hydrogen with zero emissions.

“Our distribution agreement with ACS Material positions Rimere’s products on a trusted, established platform, making it available to researchers, manufacturers, and innovators around the world. We are pleased to be a partner in providing nanocarbon and graphene materials to advance applications on an international scale,” said CEO of Rimere, Mitchell Pratt.

“Rimere’s high quality and consistent production of their crumpled graphene and other nanocarbon materials offer exciting new capabilities to our global customer base,” said Richard Ploss, CEO of ACS Material. “We look forward to connecting industries and innovators to discover new, cutting-edge applications.”

About Rimere

Rimere is an advanced plasma technology company, inspired by naturally occurring phenomena, focused on providing cost-effective and practical climate solutions, zero emissions hydrogen and valuable nanocarbon materials. To meet the exciting and fast-growing nanomaterials markets, Rimere’s Reformer device produces multiple grades of nanocarbon products including high purity graphene. Graphene is recognized as this century’s wonder material with applications across various industries, it provides faster and more efficient electronics, improved energy storage in batteries and supercapacitors, better corrosion protection in coatings and paints, enhanced strength and flexibility in building materials. Visit rimere.com or follow Rimere on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

About ACS Material

Since 2011, ACS Material has offered a wide range of materials focused on nano-scale characteristics. This focus has allowed research and industry the opportunity to assemble from one catalog multi-material products, which address challenges that would yield only to nano-scale solutions. The graphene phenomenon has been at the center of ACSM’s product mix since our founding, and we are excited to offer these new formulations from Rimere to further advance science by building a future of sensibly created technology.

