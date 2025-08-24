Risetcar’s driverless taxis are performing well in the US, with Jakarta operations set to launch soon

BOSTON, Aug 2, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Risetcar, an autonomous transportation technology company, has launched its self-driving taxi service in several US cities and achieved encouraging results. The company has received positive customer feedback and generated stable profits.

This success is due to a precise distribution strategy that utilizes high frequency, small batches, and a controlled number of vehicles. This approach creates an efficient and environmentally friendly transportation system.

Read moreUltimate Guide: Everything You Need to Know About Industry 4.0

Risetcar’s Jakarta-based operations are scheduled to officially begin operations in October 2025, marking a new chapter in its Southeast Asian expansion. Risetcar is establishing a local operations system to accelerate technical training, system integration, and coordination with local partners and the city government.

A spokesperson for Risetcar Indonesia stated, “We believe Indonesia has great potential for the application of autonomous vehicle technology. With regulatory support and infrastructure development, Jakarta will be one of the first cities in Southeast Asia to experience the benefits of self-driving taxis.”

Risetcar also stated that it is committed to continuously expanding the potential of autonomous transportation through technological advancements and cross-industry collaborations, including autonomous delivery of goods and partnerships with more logistics providers.

Social Links
Telegram: https://t.me/Risetcar
X: https://x.com/risetcar

Read moreHow Manufacturing Businesses Are Being Affected by the Robot Revolution

Media contact
Brand: Risetcar
Contact: Media team
Website: https://www.risetcar.com

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com

Related Stories

Michael Owen Becomes the New Face of GK8: Fastest Growing iGaming Brand

CAST announces early access to CAST Imaging MCP server

24/7 Market News: 10 Reasons Siyata Mobile Is a Perfect Match for Core Gaming

Kuvi.ai Launches Private Beta of Agentic Finance OS with Seed Round Led by Moon Pursuit Capital

Rust Mobile Revealed With Official Trailer, First Hands-on Demo Set for Gamescom 2025

Everest Medicines Expands Strategic Investment in I-MAB to Advance the Global Value of Its Proprietary Next-Generation Cancer Immunotherapies

You may have missed

Michael Owen Becomes the New Face of GK8: Fastest Growing iGaming Brand

Risetcar’s driverless taxis are performing well in the US, with Jakarta operations set to launch soon

CAST announces early access to CAST Imaging MCP server

24/7 Market News: 10 Reasons Siyata Mobile Is a Perfect Match for Core Gaming

Kuvi.ai Launches Private Beta of Agentic Finance OS with Seed Round Led by Moon Pursuit Capital

error: Content is protected !!