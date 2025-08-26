Scope Technologies Grants Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 8, 2025) – Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) (“Scope Technologies” or the “Company”) today announced that it has granted a total of 200,000 stock options exercisable at $0.35 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The stock options are subject to the vesting requirements set by the board of directors. In addition, Scope Technologies granted 135,000 restricted share units (RSUs) to an officer. The RSUs are also subject to the vesting requirements set by the board of directors.

About Scope Technologies Corp

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its flagship brands, QSE Group and GEM AI, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and neural networks, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

