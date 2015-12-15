Seed Talent Launches TopTrainedDispensaries.com to Highlight Stores with Elite Education Standards and Better Consumer Outcomes

CHICAGO, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seed Talent, the leading cannabis workforce development platform, proudly announces the release of its Top Trained Dispensaries list and launch of its new website, TopTrainedDispensaries.com. This innovative website empowers cannabis customers and patients to easily locate dispensaries with highly educated teams and exceptional customer service nationwide.

TopTrainedDispensaries.com leverages Seed Talent’s proprietary data to create a central, user-friendly database of dispensaries that have achieved excellence in staff education. To be included, dispensaries must complete an aggregate of 50% or more of Seed Talent’s robust cannabis education and product specific courses, ensuring that they deliver elevated customer experiences and a deep understanding of products and patient care.

“We are building the way that cannabis will be bought forever. The feedback we have received from customers and patients across the country has been that they want a better cannabis shopping experience than what many stores currently offer,” said Kurt Kaufmann, CEO of Seed Talent.

“We saw an opportunity to bridge the gap between the consumers seeking more and the dispensaries working to create more informed, thoughtful retail experiences. Our hope is that this site helps make those connections easier — and encourages more shops to educate customers on the value of cannabis products, not just the price.”

Unique Benefits for Cannabis Shoppers

Enhanced Customer Experience : Locate dispensaries with staff trained to deliver top-tier guidance and education.

: Locate dispensaries with staff trained to deliver top-tier guidance and education. Nationwide Reach : Explore verified, education-first dispensaries across the United States.

: Explore verified, education-first dispensaries across the United States. Easy Navigation: Find trusted cannabis retailers near you with a sleek, intuitive interface.

Get Your Dispensary on the List

Seed Talent is a free to access tool for dispensaries and those looking to showcase their commitment to education are encouraged to reach out to support@seedtalent.com for setup with complimentary access. Seed Talent provides a clear path for retailers to elevate their customer service by investing in their team’s training and expertise.

The launch of TopTrainedDispensaries.com. marks a significant step forward in creating transparency and promoting education in the cannabis industry. Customers, patients, and industry leaders are invited to explore the new site today!

About Seed Talent

Seed Talent (seedtalent.com) is the cannabis industry’s leading employee enablement platform, operating in 2,400+ dispensaries, 450+ brands, across 34 U.S. states & Canada. Seed Talent provides unparalleled access to education and skill-building resources for cannabis professionals, brands & retailers, with a focus on creating a higher standard of education across the cannabis sector.

Contact: Kurt Kaufmann

Seed Talent

Kurt@seedtalent.com

872.262.0743