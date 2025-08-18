Shoucheng Portfolio Wins 37 Medals at Humanoid Robot Games

HONG KONG, Aug 18, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – On August 17, 2025, the inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games—an international event centered on humanoid robots—concluded successfully at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, also known as the “Ice Ribbon.”

Co-hosted by the Beijing Municipal Government, China Media Group, the World Robot Cooperation Organization, and the Asia-Pacific RoboCup Council, the Games gathered 280 teams and over 500 robots from around the globe to compete across 26 disciplines, showcasing the full industrial chain from technological breakthroughs to real-world applications in embodied intelligence.

As a key industrial accelerator, Shoucheng Holdings (0697.HK) saw several of its portfolio companies participate in major events, collectively winning 37 medals (12 gold, 14 silver, and 11 bronze), including awards where teams utilized robots built by Shoucheng’s portfolio firms. Simultaneously, Shoucheng launched the “Shoucheng Robot Tech Experience Store” adjacent to the venue, which became one of the most visited tech exhibits of the event.

Highlights from Portfolio Companies:

Unitree Robotics captured 4 gold medals and achieved a top speed of 4.78 m/s; G1-based teams earned an additional 1 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze;

Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center won 2 gold, 6 silver, and 2 bronze, representing the most advanced “fully autonomous execution” capabilities;

Noetix Robotics earned 2 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze in gymnastics, long jump, and dance events, becoming a standout in “Tech × Art” integration;

Galbot (by Galbot Technologies) secured the autonomous sorting championship and supported university teams that swept the podium;

Galaxea-AI served as exclusive hardware provider in scene-based competitions and enabled a third-place finish by Beihang University;

Booster Robotics powered all 3V3 and 5V5 football events, providing robot hardware and technical support, and was deemed the “backstage champion.”

Robot Tech Experience Store: Bringing Innovation to the Everyday

During the event, Shoucheng launched a pop-up “Robot Tech Experience Store,” featuring over 200 smart products across home, education, entertainment, healthcare, and wearables. The official store will open during China’s National Day Golden Week in October 2025 at Fusion Stone Plaza, Beijing, with nationwide expansion plans into airports, campuses, and commercial hubs.

As Shoucheng’s Executive Director and Co-President Ye Qian stated: “Through interactive and relatable scenarios, we want the public to feel that robots are no longer distant technologies—they’re becoming part of daily life.”

From Lab to Market: Accelerating the New Productive Force

With a dual strategy of equity investment and asset operations, Shoucheng Holdings will continue to drive commercialization of humanoid and embodied robots in education, manufacturing, healthcare, and smart city operations, unlocking the full potential of the next-generation productivity paradigm.

Posted by All Way Success Company Limited for Shoucheng Holdings www.shouchengholdings.com [HKSE:0697, FRA:SHVA, OTCPK:SHNHF]

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com