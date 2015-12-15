Sidero Labs Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Reinforcing Enterprise-Grade Security and Operational Integrity

The independent SOC 2 Type II audit validates Omni’s readiness for secure, compliant Kubernetes deployments in production and regulated environments

SOC 2 Type II Certification Sidero Labs’ technologies are designed for environments where infrastructure control and system integrity are non-negotiable.

GOLETA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sidero Labs , delivering solutions that reduce friction in managing Kubernetes and containerized applications, today announced it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type II audit. The independent assessment, conducted by A-LIGN , validated Sidero’s ability to maintain effective controls across security, availability, and confidentiality throughout the audit period.

SOC 2 Type II certification is a widely recognized benchmark for vendors serving enterprise and regulated environments. The audit confirms that Sidero Labs operates with disciplined security processes and controls that meet the rigorous criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). For customers, the certification reduces risk in procurement, accelerates onboarding, and simplifies compliance assessments when deploying Sidero Labs’ solutions in production.

“Security and reliability are at the core of how we build and support infrastructure,” said Spencer Smith, Director of Site Reliability and Customer Success at Sidero Labs. “Achieving SOC 2 Type II further substantiates that the trust customers place in our platform is backed by rigorous operational discipline. It’s another step forward in helping organizations manage Kubernetes securely, across bare metal, cloud, and edge environments.”

Sidero Labs’ technologies are designed for environments where infrastructure control and system integrity are non-negotiable. Talos Linux, the open source Kubernetes operating system , eliminates common attack vectors through a minimal, immutable architecture and a fully API-driven model that removes SSH. Omni, Sidero’s SaaS platform for multi-cluster Kubernetes management , enables enterprise-grade orchestration at scale without compromising security or sovereignty.

SOC 2 Type II certification adds a formal validation to Sidero Labs’ security-first approach, already reflected in how its tools are used across sensitive, sovereign, and air-gapped deployments. The certification is part of the company’s broader commitment to delivering secure-by-default infrastructure, operational transparency, and continuous improvement.

About Sidero Labs

Founded in 2019, Sidero Labs, Inc., the creator of Talos Linux and Omni, focuses on bringing simplicity and security to bare-metal and edge Kubernetes. By delivering scalable API-driven management for Kubernetes clusters in any environment, Talos Linux and Omni are making on-prem infrastructures secure by default, easier to use, and more reliable to operate. Talos Linux is a minimal, immutable, and API-managed operating system designed specifically for running Kubernetes. Omni is a SaaS platform that enables enterprise Kubernetes management across bare metal, data centers, cloud, and edge environments. Together, these tools are trusted by hundreds of companies and help manage tens of thousands of clusters worldwide. Learn more at siderolabs.com

Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com / Clement | Peterson

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bcf3ac22-0da4-45cd-b041-93d78f9b41e2