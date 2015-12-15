Sift’s Fall ’25 Release: Advanced Fraud Investigation Tooling to Simplify Fraud Management & Strengthen Identity Trust

Pre-built workflows, enhanced policy abuse detection, and expanded visibility increase fraud team efficiency, cut operational workload, and protect more revenue at scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sift , the AI-powered fraud platform delivering identity trust, today announced innovations to simplify risk decisioning as fraud attacks escalate, adding pre-built workflows, refined policy abuse detection, and expanded investigation tools.

These enhancements enable Sift customers to deploy fraud protection faster, analyze risk more efficiently, and accelerate time-to-value while delivering standout consumer experiences.

Pre-Built Workflow Templates Reduce Operational Pressure

Delivered through Sift’s award-winning user interface, Pre-Built Workflow Templates provide fraud teams with immediate access to industry-specific templates for preventing payment fraud. Expert-level fraud strategies improve time-to-value and reduce pressure on fraud teams, allowing for greater efficiency and accuracy at scale.

Incentive Abuse Tools Target Loyalty, Promo, and Referral Fraud

By leveraging policy rules to detect loyalty, promo, and referral abuse before a transaction occurs and revenue is at risk, Specialized Console Functionality for Incentive Abuse allows businesses to block first-party fraud and fake account creation while helping to lower customer acquisition cost (CAC).

Expanded Investigation & Reporting

Three additional upgrades give fraud teams deeper context and clearer visibility into high-risk activity. This set of data-rich, precision-focused enhancements equip fraud teams with deeper insights and faster investigation tools:

Global Identity Search Filters – Reveal linked users with advanced search and filtering across Sift’s Global Data network, streamline case reviews, and prioritize high-risk accounts.

– with advanced search and filtering across Sift’s Global Data network, streamline case reviews, and prioritize high-risk accounts. ATO Overview Dashboard – Track account takeover trends with new widgets and drilldown reports , including actionable Logins by 2FA and Logins by Notifications reports.

– Track account takeover trends with , including actionable Logins by 2FA and Logins by Notifications reports. Historical Chargeback Import – Import and review historical chargeback data via CSV to view past fraud activity, improve model accuracy over time, and leverage AI decisioning faster than ever before.

“The Fall ‘25 release lets fraud teams deploy protection workflows in minutes, detect policy abuse before it impacts revenue, and investigate suspicious accounts with smarter, more intuitive tools designed for increasingly complex risk,” said Raviv Levi, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Sift. “We’re giving Sift customers more power to make better fraud decisions faster, cut spend, and protect revenue while also enhancing the consumer experience.”

About Sift